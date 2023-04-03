Representation matters in Maryland General Assembly | COMMENTARY

As the first African American to represent Harford County’s District 34A in the Maryland House of Delegates, I do not take this great responsibility for granted. I am committed to working hard throughout my term.

It is so important to address the fact that representation matters. I take my responsibility to represent my constituents in Annapolis for this 445th Legislative Session seriously.

This year, we have the privilege of a new Democratic governor, Wes Moore. Moore has introduced his initial legislative package, and it has received some bipartisan support.

His “Leave no one behind” stance is motivational to all, and we aim to be productive under his outstanding leadership.

This year, we reviewed 1,694 bills. Each delegate’s committee has been in full swing, working toward bipartisan legislation that will positively impact our communities. Through committee, caucus, delegation and House floor meetings, we are working hard to serve all people in Maryland. I want to bring a few bills I have supported during my first session to your attention.

Our county executive and sheriff have commented on how overwhelmed our 9-1-1 dispatch center has been. To reduce wait times and improve response times, I have co-sponsored HB0138 – Public Safety 3-1-1 Systems. The General Assembly recognizes the importance of a statewide system for non-emergency government services, resources and information to reduce the number of non-emergency requests for assistance to the emergency 9-1-1 system.

I am pleased to see increased and steady growth in women-, minority- and veteran-owned small businesses in Harford County. It is tough to keep track of the growth, and though we have a unique Chamber of Commerce, small businesses and their needs can get lost in the sea of change and growth.

To assist with advocacy, I have co-sponsored HB0245 – Minority Business Enterprise Program. To require the Office of State Procurement in the Department of General Services to maintain a list of specific units of the executive branch of state government required to report certain information annually to the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority, and Women Business Affairs; and generally relating to procurement and minority business enterprises.

Harford County has a lot to offer our military retirees and veterans. There is waterfront property along the Susquehanna waterways, farmland, hills and valleys to the north. It is a great place to live, but veterans are asking,”Where am I going to get the most bang for my buck?”

To assist with advocacy, I have co-sponsored HB1162 – Study on the Utilization of the Expedited Licensing Process for Service Members, Veterans, and Military Spouses; HB0726 (SB0231) – Maryland Medical Assistance Program – Autism Waiver – Military Families; and HB0480 (SB0490) – Department of Veterans Affairs - Burial in State Veterans’ Cemeteries – Spouses and Dependents.

I’ve worked with several of my colleagues in the Veterans Caucus to make Maryland more appealing to veterans, passing laws that hopefully allow veterans to remain here in the state and our county. We must work to retain our veterans and military retirees because they have a range of useful skills and are a valuable part of the civilian workforce after their military careers are over.

It is a small show of appreciation for veterans’ service and physical sacrifice. We want all veterans and veteran families to know that Maryland is the best place for them to call home.

I plan to ensure that our 13 watersheds in Harford County – which are comprised of the hills and valleys that drain into tributaries and then into significant river basins like the Bush River, Gunpowder River, Lower Susquehanna River and the Upper Western Shore – are protected from over development and environmental justice inequities.

I was proud to support HB 874, which establishes the Environment and Natural Resources Crime Unit within the Office of the Attorney General, to investigate and prosecute cases against those who commit crimes against the state’s environmental laws.

I was proud to support HB9, which requires the Maryland Transportation Plan to prioritize ways to achieve equity in transportation when developing overall transportation goals. The department will now be required to develop guidelines and equity analysis policies, and report on the impacts on riders with disabilities and minority groups who might be adversely affected by current transportation policies.

My touchstone is to keep my promise of uniting Harford County and building a better state by “leaving no one behind.” I do not intend to sit quietly and observe; I intend to focus on problems I can solve and help our citizens, community groups, and local and municipal governments fix.

I remain committed to legislating for the people, businesses and environment of all Marylanders in the forefront of my mind. As we move past crossover with these critical issues, I am honored to be here in Annapolis, serving you.

Del. Andre V. Johnson Jr.

Del. Andre Johnson is a Democrat representing District 34A in Harford County. He may be reached at (410) 841–3801 or Andre.Johnson@house.state.md.us.