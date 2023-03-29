Peer recovery specialists can help stem the tide of drug addiction in Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

The March 10 Aegis article, “Clearing a path to recovery,” highlights an effective strategy that will help stem the tide of drug addiction in Harford County: employing peer recovery specialists to work with people and families with substance use disorder (drug addiction).

Peer recovery specialists use their experience in recovery from substance use disorder to help others in their recovery journeys. Certified peer recovery specialists receive rigorous training and complete hundreds of hours of direct service to program participants. Peers also are required to have at least two years of sustained recovery (sobriety) before they earn certification from the Maryland Addiction and Behavioral Health Professionals Certification Board.

In Harford County, peers coordinate and navigate detox, treatment and recovery housing services. Peers help those in recovery and their families with emergency health and dental care, job training and employment, 12-Step meetings, food and many other services. All designed to help build rebuild their lives. All peer services are at no cost to participants.

In addition to Voices of Hope, organizations in Harford County using certified peers include Addiction Connections Resource, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and Harford Memorial hospitals, Harford County Health Department, Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, our drug courts and various community-based nonprofit groups.

Good news is on the horizon. Maryland is starting to receive a portion of its $337 million settlement funds from the opioid lawsuits. Harford County, Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace each will receive hundreds of thousands of non-taxpayer funds over many years.

As Harford County’s Department of Community Services Director Joe Sliwka, his team and decision makers in Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace decide how to best spend the Opioid Restitution Funds, it will make good sense to invest in peer recovery services and programs. Studies by the Bipartisan Policy Center, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Maryland Peer Advisory Council recognize the cost-effectiveness and return on investment that peer programs provide.

Peers save lives and strengthen the health, safety and prosperity of communities throughout Harford County.

Don Mathis

Havre de Grace

Don Mathis is a certified peer recovery specialist at Voices of Hope Harford.

Joy for the postmaster but not the postmaster general

This is my reply to the postmaster of the Havre De Grace post office, Tiffany Lurz, whose letter to the editor, “Delivering for America and Havre de Grace,” was published March 8.

I raise a glass to the U.S. Postal Service

In the vein of the Postmaster of Havre De Grace, Tiffany Lurz,

For years I’ve opened up my heart to this institution

as also my inflation bitten purse.

I agree that the 650,000 men and women of the USPS

deserve celebration and praise,

For bringing us through the pandemic

everyone of them should earn a raise,

But when Ms. Lurz talks of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership

as leading to great progress — I disagree,

That statement has no connection whatsoever to reality

the way I see.

Louis DeJoy has made me joyless

during his tenure,

His modus operandi I heartily abjure,

A Trump appointee and a Republican partisan,

A bull in a china shop the man has been,

He has cut and slashed the USPS

to reshape it as lean and mean.

As soon as he arrived on the postal scene,

He retired many sorting machines,

His enthusiasm for destruction of the status quo,

smelled of the right wing’s MAGA extreme.

Mailbox sites galore, he’s reported to have closed,

When in 2020, it was time for Americans to vote,

and when overtime was sorely needed,

for mail delivery demands to meet,

He was busy banning overtime,

scissoring what he called bloat

and reducing the postal fleet,

This wasn’t tough love,

More like a sudden shove

of the USPS into a deep ocean

without a boat.

Clearly the man had an agenda

no matter the pain he caused,

While he implemented what he wanted

without a thought or pause –

Post office regulars, such as myself,

suffered awfully delayed deliveries,

and many instances of letters

and parcels lost.

A private sector trucking millionaire,

DeJoy is disturbing and doctrinaire,

When he chose trucking over airmail delivery,

He chose his investments over what was fair,

By delaying deliveries to rural customers

he showed he didn’t care —

Why should he?

If they died for want of their medicines,

He’d still be a millionaire.

So to Ms. Lurz,

I wish happy years of postmastering

in delightful Havre De Grace,

But in the pantheon of postmaster generals,

I assert, Louis DeJoy

deserves no place,

especially when the price of a stamp

through the roof he has raised,

and a proclivity for more raises to come he displays.

While Louis DeJoy proclaims saving the USPS is his aim,

I claim bankrupting USPS customers is his game.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air