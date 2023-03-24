New lawmakers, legislative changes bring renewed sense of urgency to General Assembly | COMMENTARY

This 90-day legislative session marks the first year of a four-year term for members of the Maryland General Assembly that includes not only a newly elected governor and first-time elected legislators, but also a reorganization of legislative standing committees. Amid all of these changes, there is a renewed sense of urgency by many in the General Assembly to pass legislation that will set the stage for the new legislative term.

With just two weeks left in the 2023 legislative session, the General Assembly continues to deliberate over the state budget as well as the merits of more than 2,000 pieces of legislation.

Whether it is renegotiating the state’s minimum wage, the phasing out of nonpublic school funding or preserving the rights of law-abiding gun owners, debate in committees as well as on the Senate floor is critical to shaping these and other public policy proposals. Although at times it can be frustrating being a minority voice in Annapolis, these debates can result in legislative amendments that improve or at least limit the adverse impact on those opposed to the legislation.

Earlier this week, hundreds of bills cleared a key legislative hurdle known as the “crossover deadline.” This is the final day by which a bill can “cross over” to the other chamber to allow enough time for that chamber to consider its merits, thereby increasing the bill’s likelihood of passage.

The legislative session continues until April 10 at midnight. Your emails, phone calls and testimony on matters of importance are an integral part of this legislative process.

As a new member of the Senate Budget & Taxation Committee, my days are spent in budget briefings learning the intricacies of the state’s budget process. I also attend hearings on bills referred to the committee on issues relating to government pensions and retirement matters, state and county bond authorizations, and taxation and property assessments.

It is the Senate budget subcommittees that delve into specific portions of the budget to fine tune and ensure its fiscal soundness.

As a member of both the Senate Health & Human Services subcommittee and the Senate Capital Budget subcommittee, my budgetary focus is not only on the day-to-day operations of state government but also the financing of infrastructure projects in Maryland. In this new role, it is my primary objective to advance budgetary initiatives that promote economic growth while limiting budgetary items requiring any additional tax or fee burden on Maryland residents.

As your elected representative, it is my job to represent you by not only being your voice in the legislature, but most importantly, providing you with a direct link to state government.

I am keenly aware that cutting through the bureaucracy of the state government and agencies can be a challenging experience, which is why I strive to provide an efficient and responsive legislative office to assist with any state-related constituent needs. Whether it is concerns with issues related to the MVA, E-ZPass, Maryland Department of Health, Unemployment, State Tax Returns, SNAP benefits or any other state-related issue, my office can ensure your concerns are met with a timely and fair response and the state agencies have taken all the appropriate measures to address your concerns.

Constituent services are open to 7th Legislative District residents regardless of age, income or party affiliation. If you are unsure who your representatives are, please contact my office and we can refer you to your representatives.

Aside from assisting on state-related concerns, as a state senator I am also able to provide senatorial citations (fire and police department awards, school awards and grand opening celebrations), and resolutions (Eagle Scout and Girl Scout Gold Awards, milestone celebrations, condolences, retirements and extraordinary acts of heroism).

I, along with my fellow 187 state representatives, are here to better serve you. You voted me to be your voice here in Annapolis, and I am honored to have the privilege to serve and to make the government more accessible and responsive to you.

Please feel free to contact my office at any time: (410) 841-3706 or jb.jennings@senate.state.md.us.

Sen. J.B. Jennings

Sen. J.B. Jennings is a Republican representing District 7, which covers portions of Harford and Baltimore counties.