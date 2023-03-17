A bright and healthy future for Harford County and the state | COMMENTARY

As member of the Maryland General Assembly’s Health and Government Operations Committee, I consider and support legislative bills that uphold the best interests of my constituents.

This session, I will be working on 13 total bills — four of which will be highlighted in detail. My priority has been to initiate a series of bills that espouse the fundamental principles of safeguarding the rights of workers, combating the issue of human trafficking, promoting the incorporation of local communities and ensuring unfettered access to medical cannabis.

One of the bills I introduced early in the session is House Bill 65, which would create a legal pathway for workforce members to unionize if they choose. This bill would give authorizing employees of public libraries the ability to form, join and participate in an employee organization and engage in certain other activities related to collective bargaining.

Another important bill I introduced is House Bill 461, a human trafficking education bill that would require schools to teach children in grades 6 through 8 about the red flags and terms to be aware of in human trafficking. This initiative will be developed and implemented by the state Board of Education, which will provide instruction on the awareness and prevention of human and sex trafficking using existing resources.

By educating young people about this important issue, Maryland can help prevent exploitation of vulnerable individuals and promote a safer society. Human trafficking is a serious problem in Maryland and it is important to take steps to educate young people about this issue.

I also introduced House Bill 688, which would prevent counties from blocking areas that wish to incorporate. Upon presentation of a valid petition by at least 40% of registered voters in the unincorporated area, the county commissioners or county council must approve the referendum request for municipal incorporation.

This bill would make it easier for communities to form ocal governments, giving them greater control over their own affairs and ensuring their voices are heard in the political process. This bill seeks to address an issue that has long plagued Maryland, where some communities have been prevented from incorporating because of opposition from county governments. The only opposition on this bill was MACo (Maryland Association of Counties).

Lastly, I introduced House Bill 1135, which would allow those who are prescribed medical cannabis to have continued access to their medicine even when hospitalized. The bill requires certain healthcare facilities to allow a qualifying patient with written certification to consume medical cannabis within the facility if the patient is receiving related medical care at the facility. This would insure continuity of care while at a health facility and result in better health outcomes.

I have also introduced several business-friendly bills, medication bills and disability rights bills.

These bills demonstrate a commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of Maryland residents. By addressing these issues, I am working to make Maryland a safer, more equitable and just place for its residents.

I remain unwavering in my dedication to serve the people of Maryland, and I will continue to advocate for bills that espouse their best interests, and thereby enhance their quality of life.

Even though it can be difficult to balance what is best for everyone, I believe these bills will provide relief and support for my constituents, and I am looking forward to continuing to represent District 34A.

Del. Steve Johnson

Del. Steve Johnson is a Democrat and one of two delegates representing District 34A in Harford County. He can be reached at (410) 841-3280 or steve.johnson@house.state.md.us.