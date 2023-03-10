University of Maryland Medical System doing a disservice to Harford and Cecil County residents | READER COMMENTARY

I feel the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMS) and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UMUCH) are doing a disservice to the residents of Harford and lower Cecil counties. They are jeopardizing the health and recovery of our residents by having only one locally available hospital, UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center [in Bel Air]. This hospital cannot care for our citizens now.

Recently I heard there were 10 ambulances outside the emergency room with patients waiting to get inside. This took 10 ambulances out of service for others in need.

As I drive around Harford County, I see MANY signs for future home developments — single-family and multi-family units. This county continues to grow while decreasing healthcare service.

With the increased growth, comes increased traffic. Right now, on a good day, it takes 35-45 minutes to get to UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center from Havre de Grace. That’s critical minutes in the first critical hour for survival.

Oh yes, the ER with its observation beds in Aberdeen is nothing more than a glorified Patient First. Who is going to pay for the helicopter or ambulance transfer to UCH? I was told, a few years back by someone at UM Upper Chesapeake Health they would cover the cost. I’ll sell you an oceanview condo in Arizona if you believe that. Will they charge our insurance? What will that do to insurance rates?

Since UMMS and UMUCH seem intent on closing Harford Memorial Hospital, they should start building a real hospital on their Aberdeen campus. Something must be done to save lives here in HarCo and soon. At least give us hope!

The beds being added to UM UCH are only equal to the number of beds presently at Harford Memorial Hospital, even though they’ll probably tout that they are increasing beds. It just makes my blood boil whenever I think about the disservice UMMS and UM UCH are doing to our beautiful county and lower Cecil County.

I am a retired registered nurse from the D.C. area, so this lack of hospitals really hurts.

Pat Campbell

Havre de Grace

Public hearing on county’s warehouse moratorium is Tuesday

We might finally get the chance to have a six-month moratorium on warehouses in the residential areas of Harford County, especially the Abingdon and Perryman communities.

Bill No. 23-005 was introduced recently and the public hearing will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. We will be able to tell our council members to vote for this bill that will allow time to study and reconsider the zoning and development regulations made decades ago with regard to these facilities.

The number of residential developments surrounding the proposed warehouses in southern Harford County has greatly increased in 40 years. It is time to reconsider these decisions.

The public hearing is in the Council chambers at 212 S. Bond Street in Bel Air. You can sign up to speak by emailing council@harfordcountycouncil.com We should also contact the council directly be emailing council@harfordcountymd.gov

Please support this much-needed warehouse moratorium.

Janet Hardy

Abingdon