Gratitude to first responders in fatal Bel Air house fire | READER COMMENTARY

There are no words to express the wonderfulness of the emergency crews who responded to the devastating house fire Feb. 18 on McGregor Way (”Man dies in Bel Air house fire,” Feb. 22).

The firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, state fire marshal and other responders did a fantastic job addressing the fire. I am sure that well over 100 people arrived to help. What an outpouring of caring!

The real heroes of the day are the volunteer firefighters who showed up to tackle the fire and contain it from spreading to surrounding homes and woods. I counted six different fire houses that arrived at the scene.

After the fire was contained, they searched late into the evening and the next day to locate the remains of the person who was trapped in the house – an awful task.

These men and women give their time and energies for the good of the community, risking their lives and health for others. They are our unsung heroes and Harford County is so fortunate to have their service.

We are most grateful to all the responders.

Lynn Garrison, Carolyn Chanoski

McGregor Way

Bel Air

Bennett issue is not about party but democracy

Folks, I, and other letter writers on the topic of Jacob Bennett (“Jacob Bennett prevented from attending Harford County Council meeting,” Feb. 22) are not advocating for fights between the GOP and the Dems.

We are standing up for what is supposed to be a free election process in this country and county, and implementation of that process.

If we don’t stand up now, we are no better than those who refused to stand up against the Nazis in Germany. How do you think Hitler managed to instigate Word War II? Humans tend not to stand up for what is right until it is too late. Take a good, hard look at the governments around the world, the living conditions in most of those countries. I do not see a mass exodus from the USA.

Mary Cecelia “Celie” Stier Hanauer

Darlington