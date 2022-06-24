Road ahead for Town of Bel Air | READER COMMENTARY

With any small town, planning for the future is difficult at best. From associations and organizations to government entities representing constituents, determining how to effectively meet the future requires careful planning, inclusion of differing perspectives, and purposeful communication. Otherwise, strategies become agendas, blueprints become maneuvers and the path ahead becomes rocky.

The aggressive rezoning within the Town of Bel Air is a pathway to the future that goes against what the town has worked to maintain since its very beginnings. It also is in conflict with what the town’s newly adopted Comprehensive Plan goes to great lengths to protect — small town charm. From the rezoning plan:

The small-town character of Bel Air remains intact….Promotion of attractive architecture, inclusion of sustainable strategies, encouragement of innovative site design, protection of the environment and support of economic development should be doctrines that are envisioned when considering changes to development regulations.

Stewardship of the town is a sacred trust between the residents, businesses and elected government officials. With the approval of a significant zoning change for properties on Gordon Street and Broadway, the Town Commissioners have strained that trust.

Initially, the Planning Commission did not recommend the rezoning of 53 or 57 East Broadway. While they ultimately allowed rezoning for 53 East Broadway, they still recommended against 57 East Broadway. The decision was sent to the Town Commissioners, who overrode the planning experts and approved 57 East Broadway.

What was originally proposed as modifications to a local grocery store became something else entirely. With the rezoning approval, the Town Commissioners have set the stage for the future. No strategy, but an agenda.

Five properties in the request are not required for the modification of the store, but rather change the zoning to B3A, General Business Gateway District. This allows for a four-story height variance and the development of apartments and shops. Good for business, perhaps, although the Town Commissioners failed to provide an estimated financial gain and therefore can’t tell their constituents if the dramatic rezoning is economically good for the town.

While elected officials maintain that impact studies on traffic, stress to infrastructure, and cost benefit analysis studies — all those elements one uses to plan for the future — will be done during a later process, common sense clearly reveals that such a process is backward.

Town residents went to the town meetings and learned of these changes. During public input, residents voiced their concern; however, the Town Commissioners approved their own plans and residents were then forced to canvas the town themselves and obtain enough signatures to place the issue on a referendum for vote. With more signatures obtained than the number of actual voters in the last town election, it is apparent that the issue cannot be summarily dismissed.

Rezoning to B3A without determining the impacts, without showing how — or if — it will be profitable for the town, without traffic studies, without consideration of impact to local schools is putting the cart before the horse…and careless rezoning lets the horse out of the barn.

Specifically regarding the impacts to the schools located in town, the expressed sentiment of leadership is that it would be the Board of Education’s problem to resolve. Anyone familiar with Wakefield Elementary and MacPhail Road understands that the Town of Bel Air and the County Board of Education don’t play well together. Both sides need a time-out. As for the commissioners, not working with the schools — where children whose parents are registered voters attend, just doesn’t make sense.

Revenue stream is a frequent argument from the commissioners in support of this development. Claiming this project, and a myriad of others that are planned, is necessary to close a shortfall in the town budget due to loss of revenue resulting from the COVID pandemic is a whitewash. Without a cost benefit analysis or projected revenue stream to support the point, there is little to support this notion.

As mentioned earlier, the Comprehensive Plan goes to great lengths to protect the small-town charm and unique aspect of Bel Air’s appeal. A most interesting sentiment expressed within the document speaks to developers and historical significance:

Developers could also benefit from additional information to recognize the adaptive reuse potential of existing structures. In the attempt to maximize the site and minimize the cost, adaptive reuse is often overlooked.

Truth is, the Bel Air Town Comprehensive Plan is chock-full of interesting information about growth and safeguarding the architectural and historic character of the Town. It is also filled with stark realities of what has been accepted as the way ahead by our elected officials. Please, seek this document out and study it for yourself. Don’t be afraid to raise your hand with a question.

So, how do we move forward? When Commissioner Hughes explained her position in a recent social media post, she said that she wants to dispel the rumors and fear spreading from town residents voicing their concerns.

Rumors, no. Fear, yes indeed. Once this path forward is chosen, there will be no turning back. Bel Air as a town will be designated charming only from an historic perspective.

B3A rezoning is a significant change wherever it is implemented. It should not be approved without tangible evidence of benefit and it cannot be accomplished by giving carte blanche to developers.

Mixed use can be accomplished. Small-town character can be maintained. And yes, coffers can still be lined. But it takes diligent commissioners working with the town residents who elected them. Development has to occur, that’s the reality. How we go about it depends on how we allow the commissioners to represent us — with a strategy or an agenda.

Most, if not all, of the commissioners campaigned for office with the overarching desire to maintain that small-town charm, the ‘walkability’ of the town, the historically beautiful architecture and to represent and serve the residents and keep small businesses thriving. For myself, looking at their campaign promises now, the words ring hollow.

If you live in the Town of Bel Air, educate yourself, ask questions, don’t accept that the revenue stream takes priority over people. In truth, the revenue stream is for the people.

Patrick Wallis

Bel Air