Buying guns should not be easier than getting a driver’s license | READER COMMENTARY

On May 25, another mass shooting occurred in the United States. When are we finally going to stop this carnage? Nineteen elementary children and two adults were gunned down as they attended school and work. The finger-pointing and accusations will start, but no one will address the problem.

Maybe because it’s not affecting their immediate family. Is that what it takes?

Advertisement

Why is it that you can get a gun easier than you can get your driver’s license? When you apply for a driver’s license you must learn the rules of driving, take a test regarding these rules and have a certain number of hours of driving experience. Finally, you are required to take a driving test with a qualified person in the vehicle to see if you are sufficiently trained. These are safety steps to protect citizens from an inexperienced driver.

Why can’t this be implemented when purchasing a gun? Background checks, training on gun use and a qualified expert in the final stages of training to determine a person’s capability to handle the responsibility of gun ownership.

Advertisement

I would like to take credit for having this idea regarding gun control, but it originated at my granddaughter’s high school debate assembly. These students debated gun control and came up with an idea that far surpasses anything the adults in Congress have presented. Why? Because there was no money involved in their ideas or decisions. Theirs was based simply on safety for the individual and public safety as a whole.

No one wants to take a person’s “right to bear arms” away from them. We only want to weed out people who shouldn’t be purchasing or owning firearms. A uniform gun possession law that includes background checks, gun education, a period of gun training and a final gun possession test by a trained expert would certainly cut down gun misuse. This time period may prevent quick decisions to do harm with a firearm.

Our country needs to take steps to prevent mass shootings by early detection of possible gun misuse, not by pointing fingers and accusing the cause after the fact. I beg our members of Congress to take some action and follow our high school students’ ideas instead of listening to monetary direction. How many more innocent people have to die before you do this?

Susan Paine

Jarrettsville