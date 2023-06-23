Strengthening community, economy through arts nonprofits | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The arts can heal, inspire and provide opportunities for connection — they beautify our neighborhoods, encourage creativity and collaboration, bring us joy, and create community. Nonprofit arts organizations play a large part in making our communities more desirable places to live, work and play.

Nonprofit arts and culture organizations are businesses, part of an industry that generates billions in economic activity and supports millions of jobs across the United States.

At the Maryland Center for the Arts in Bel Air, we continue to support the Central Maryland economy and community by providing a broad range of creative and collaborative experiences in all disciplines of the arts.

We strive to offer innovative, equitable arts programming for everyone in Maryland, and encourage folks to visit Maryland as a hub for the arts. We want to present programming and performances that bring together the people of Harford County, but also encourage tourism.

For example, the Bear Legacy Bluegrass Festival attracted music fans from all over — Pennsylvania, New England, West Virginia, even California and Washington state. This year, we’re bringing back the festival, re-imagined as the Harmony Woods Music and Beer Fest, at Hopkins Farm Brewery on July 21-22.

Other arts events, like the Harford Plein Air Festival, Music at the Mansion, and the Bay State Dance Festival, offer local and regional tourism opportunities for artists to perform, paint and create. These events present families and arts aficionados with the opportunity to spend a few days in our hotels, dine at our restaurants, explore our parks, and celebrate our diverse and exciting arts scene.

Arts nonprofits have a significant economic impact, but their continued success relies on support, sponsorships and contributions from businesses and individual citizens alike. I hope you join us for an upcoming event, and perhaps we can raise a glass and sing a song at Harmony Woods in July.

You can purchase event tickets, sponsorships, or donate to the center at MDCFA.org. Remember, you are the future of the arts — and when you contribute to the arts, the arts give back.

Bob Willenbrink

Executive Director

Maryland Center for the Arts