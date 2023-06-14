Council asked, who stands to benefit from development bill’s amendments? | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dear Harford County Council member Aaron Penman and the rest of the council,

I had the pleasure of watching you at your meeting Tuesday night.

As many of you are aware, amendments are not published prior to their introduction and have no public hearing. Many times, an amendment can change the intention of a bill. Both the bill and its amendments may be voted on at the next County Council meeting.

Regarding amendments to Bill No. 23-011, the nine amendments appear to change the bill substantially. The nine can be summed up with one amendment: “to restrict garden apartments and mid-rise apartments in the B-3 general business district to only apartments which are either part of a mixed-use center pursuant to the provisions of §267-76 or are adjacent to property developed as commercial retail which is in excess of 50,000 square feet.” Apartments would be allowed next to a large existing shopping center or strip mall or box store or warehouse structure, etc.

As a dedicated legislative watcher over the years, I have seen this sort of change where a specific clause is added to a bill targeted for a specific reason and benefits a particular person or company.

So I would ask Mr. Penman to please explain why he has added them and which property or properties could or would benefit from this amendment, particularly in his district.

Gloria Moon

Joppa