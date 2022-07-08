Candidates are being elected to serve | READER COMMENTARY

On June 15, I attended my first candidate town hall. I’m a member of the volunteer fire company where it was held, and since we were providing the space, I thought it proper that I attend.

Frankly, I was pretty horrified at the event. Candidates brought cheering sections that not only cheered for their candidates and asked loaded questions of the other candidates, but also booed answers from opposing candidates that they didn’t like.

Advertisement

One candidate, who is currently a state senator running for county executive, said our current president is “printing money.” Funny, but I don’t think that’s possible.

Others talked about a stolen election and criticized our own elections office. I don’t know about anyone else, but I know people who work there, and they take their job seriously, and serve under oath.

Advertisement

There were even some present who urged that our teachers need to be armed. They stated that we have an “education establishment,” and called for us to elect school board members who have no background in education. Seriously, would you go to a doctor who didn’t have a background in medicine? I happened to be sitting beside one of our teachers who taught our children for 44 years, and she was called “redundant” by someone running for the school board. I call her experienced.

No one asked questions about homelessness in Harford County, or how to promote affordable housing for those in need. No one asked about how to get our seniors who can no longer drive to doctor visits. No one asked about how and why a major proposed senior housing facility with lots of new jobs was nixed because of a good ol’ boy network that was impossible to navigate. No one mentioned feeding our kids in the summer when they don’t have food at home. No one mentioned protecting our LBGTQ kids in school, especially when they aren’t protected at home.

Yes, I’m a Democrat, and sometimes we Democrats feel defeated in Harford County, thinking it’s a Republican county. But there are nearly as many Democrats in Harford County as Republicans. We just need to come out and vote. It is more important than ever now that Roe has been overturned, and the threat of losing more rights is imminent.

For those of you who are running for office, I applaud your efforts, and know it can’t be easy. But I want to tell you about a former state senator we had, and what he did when he was campaigning.

I’m a United Methodist pastor, serving two churches in District D. I frequently see candidates come to our church dinners, wearing their T-shirts and shaking hands during election season. It wasn’t that many years ago when the late Bob Hooper came around to our churches during campaign season, but you might not have seen him out shaking hands. That’s because he always came back in the kitchen and washed dishes.

Whether it was campaign season or not, when I would look at the budget for the FCCAU (Faith Communities and Civic Agencies United) shelter, and I would look at the line item for trash removal, I would see nothing but zeros. Without fanfare, he simply donated his company’s services. See, Bob, who was a Republican, was a servant, first and foremost. I’m not sure many candidates get that today.

Rev. Melissa McDade

Norrisville