Republicans compromised for gun safety law, but not Andy Harris | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris got it wrong.

The bipartisan Safer Communities Act (now a law) will strengthen background checks for young firearms buyers, make funds available to states like Maryland that have “red flag” laws, further criminalize arms trafficking, and make other changes to help curb gun violence.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn represents the state of Texas which, generally, is against anything that appears to threaten any gun ownership. Yet, he has the political courage to support a reasonable law to help reduce the use of guns for violent, unlawful actions. He said of the act: “Some think it goes too far, others think it doesn’t go far enough. And I get it. It’s the nature of compromise.”

Unfortunately, our 1st congressional district representative in Congress, Andy Harris, apparently is unwilling to comprise. He voted against the Safe Communities Act. I wonder if the majority of citizens in our district really are against reasonable efforts to help control gun violence. I wonder if Harris pays more attention to the National Rifle Association (NRA) than to the people he represents.

After all, according to Delmarva Public Media (March 6, 2018), Harris has received over $25,000 from the NRA, an organization that has evolved from supporting guns for sport to supporting guns for a radical and arguably wrong interpretation of the 2nd Amendment.

As we all know, the power of the people is in our votes.

Bill Woodson

Bel Air