County Planning and Zoning can’t just make own decisions on sober living homes

The Harford County government continues to delay and deny the rights of citizens to due process under law in Zoning Case 5922.

On March 31, 2021 the Board of Appeals concluded the former director of planning and zoning made a error in his determination that the five homes on Ogden Court, serving as sober living facilities, were allowed as single-family homes.

The hearing examiner stated, “An examination of the use of the Ogden Court properties results in the clear conclusion that it is not a typical single-family dwelling activity.” He also stated, “The neighbors, neighborhood, property owner and use operator deserve to be protected and given clear guidance by the Harford County zoning code and its responsible officials.” He concluded that the use is only first allowed in an R3 Zoning district as a personal care boarding home as a special exception.

This decision became final on April 20, 2021, when no appeal was made by the owner.

For over one year, the administration (Planning and Zoning) took no action based upon the decision of the Board of Appeals despite numerous attempts by the citizens and People’s Counsel for Harford County requesting them to enforce the zoning code. Although there was belief Planning and Zoning took enforcement action in October 2021 with the owner to comply, there was no written evidence provided to the citizens when requested.

This inaction forced People’s Counsel in late April to file with the Circuit Court for Harford County a writ of mandamus and/or in the alternative, a complaint to order the Planning and Zoning Department to enforce compliance with the Board of Appeals decision.

Instead of complying with the lawful decision by the Board of Appeals over one year ago, the administration continues to stall and utilize delay tactics. The county has now hired outside attorneys to write and issue a motion to dismiss the legitimate complaint in the writ of mandamus and injunction written by People’s Counsel.

A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23 in the Circuit Court for Harford County.

This entire matter could have easily been avoided if the former director of planning had followed the zoning code for permitted uses when the owner fully disclosed the scope and magnitude of their plans to build a sober living community in 2017.

Instead, the county chose to handle a request for reasonable accommodations through closed-door meetings and hiding the truth from the citizens rather than a public hearing.

Planning and Zoning’s argument and attempt to dismiss the matter could set a precedent that would prevent any citizen(s) from ever questioning or appealing any decision of Planning and Zoning or any other administrative department, no matter the issue.

This is a bad deal for any citizens interested in accountability, now or in the future, not just those interested in this case.

No one is against the need for a sober living facility in a residential zoning district as a personal-care boarding home, but there is a lawful way to obtain the permitted use as defined in the zoning code.

The actions and inactions by the administration are shameful and morally wrong. This matter has been going on for five years and has cost the taxpayers a lot of unnecessary money. This is yet another example of our local government ignoring the rights of citizens to whom they report.

Accountability, credibility and transparency simply do not exist.

Steve Golden

Bel Air