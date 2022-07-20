We must honor our WWII veterans before they’re all gone | READER COMMENTARY

On June 30, my father, James Daniel McClure, a longtime Havre de Grace resident, turned 95 years old and is doing very well. He left his father’s family farm in Kentucky after bringing in the summer crops and then enlisted in the Navy, with his father’s permission, at age 17.

He was in World War II, in the Pacific, from fall 1944 through the end of the war in August 1945. He earned his GED in the Navy at age 19 and served for 22 years before retiring. He worked in civil service at Aberdeen Proving Ground for another 17 years, after pumping gas for nine months in between doing the graveyard shift at the Maryland House on I-95 to feed his growing family of four children.

Advertisement

We just celebrated the Fourth of July, and we need to always celebrate and remember our veterans, not just during holidays. For anyone to have served in World War II, the youngest would have been 95 years old this year, like my father, and we are losing them rapidly.

Our men and women who have served always deserve our utmost respect for what they did and do for all of us to enjoy our freedom. Many gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives in order for us to enjoy the liberties we have.

Advertisement

We must never forget how important those special men and women are in our daily lives.

David McClure, M.D.

Bel Air