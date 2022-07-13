Bel Air Town Commissioners proving to be masters of dissonance | READER COMMENTARY

Largely ignored and unable to get Town Commissioners to meaningfully listen to registered voters, Bel Air residents were forced to obtain signatures on a petition that would allow a voter referendum on a development project at the Bel Air ShopRite.

The first petition, submitted May 23, was rejected by the Town Counsel and the Town Commissioners for inadequate verbiage in the title of the petition. Basically, it didn’t say, ‘Petition for Referendum.’

On June 21, we learned that the Town Commissioners, for the second time, rejected the petition, not for any policy difference or logical reason, but rather on the whims of the commissioners and the same verbiage discrepancy.

In truth, the petition needs name, signature and address of town residents. Two thousand registered town voters signed the petition.

Commissioner Paula Etting pleaded with the other commissioners to allow the petition to proceed.

“There is no clear guidance in the town charter to voters on how to conduct a petition for referendum,” Etting said. “There is no specific language required. There is no specific form required. I believe it’s clear from the petition what the [intent was].”

No matter, the petition was rejected and, at this point, the Town Commissioners have taken on a wholly sophomoric approach to governing.

Commissioner Mary Chance’s not understanding why the petition wasn’t corrected the second time around is a ninth- or 10th-grade tactic that paints the commissioners as victims. They failed to follow rules. Poof, problem solved, she can say.

Commissioner Erin Hughes equals that with her complaint from a previous Town Hall meeting about people coming out of the woodwork to complain. No termites here, with 2,000 signatures and at least 20% of registered town voters signing that petition.

Commissioner Kevin Bianca apparently doesn’t grasp the real nature of being dubbed mayor, ensuring all sides are represented and that his own commissioners perform their jobs with no agendas hanging around their necks or in their pockets.

Sadly, Commissioner Donna Kahoe, living in a Bel Air historic-designated house, follows along with her mentors on the team.

In a press release June 21 from the Klein’s of ShopRite, the family expressly stated they wished to work directly with the community. To date, no one in the community, other than the commissioners themselves, have heard from the Klein family. In and of itself, that is quite telling.

Also telling, in a recent press release by the Town of Bel Air on a separate matter regarding a court ruling against the Board of Education in the Homestead/Wakefield/MacPhail Road debacle, the town emphatically stated: “Making the wisest and most productive public uses of the campus requires County, Board of Education and Town representatives to partner and collaborate to listen to the needs of each respective partner, and to work cooperatively to prioritize to fulfill as many public needs and objectives as possible.”

The Town of Bel Air quote stating partnering and collaboration, as well as the Klein family’s desire to work directly with the community are both claims that simply are not ringing true.

There have been no overtures from the Klein family toward the community. Further, the Town Commissioners, with their empty rhetoric of partnering, collaborating, and working cooperatively, are, in the deliberate actions they take, doing exactly the opposite of their hollow words. We can see that with the Board of Education and we see that now with the rejection of a legally bona fide petition.

At this point, the Town Commissioners have not, in any way, shape or form, explained or shown a cost benefit to the town for the development of land behind the ShopRite, have not conducted any studies to show impacts to the community, not to mention impacts to Bel Air schools, and, most importantly, have determined residents are indeed second-class citizens.

Whether we have agenda-driven commissioners, lax planning commission operators, or simply underhanded tactics to achieve position, the town is being done a great disservice by the actions of both our elected officials and government employees.

I find the lack of respect, lack of intelligence, and lack of honoring the oath of office, quite distasteful and publicly voice my objection. Please, I would direct registered town voters to also voice their objections, whether it is your three minutes of fame at a Town Hall meeting, in conversations with your friends and neighbors, and ultimately, at the voting booth.

This particular rezoning issue is but one of many anticipated for Bel Air. Attend the town meetings. Listen for yourself. These commissioners are mindful, intelligent people, somehow misguided in their objectives and skewed in their perspectives.

In discussing public participation regarding land development, the Town of Bel Air Comprehensive Plan states the need for a People’s Counsel or a public representative for complex or unique cases before the Town Board and Board of Appeals. We are most assuredly in a unique situation.

As reference for the disservice being done, search the Bel Air town website and familiarize yourself with this Comprehensive Plan. Conflicts in verbiage abound as the Town of Bel Air plentifully talks about Bel Air’s historic and small-town appeal while, in fact, they are fully planning to raze that appeal and preserve it only as a memory.

Patrick Wallis

Bel Air