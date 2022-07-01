Let’s celebrate our independence, our community, and those who serve | READER COMMENTARY

This time of year is full of reasons to celebrate. From family gatherings to vacations, beach days to three-day weekends, summer is a time when many of us can step back and recharge. While we enjoy our much-needed relaxation time, let’s take the time to recognize those whose service has gotten us here today and reflect on how we can also serve our community.

The Fourth of July is a chance for us to celebrate the astounding existence of our nation. The founding of our nation was hard-fought; many people gave their lives in the Revolutionary War in order to ensure freedom and liberty for all who call this country home. As we celebrate the long Fourth of July weekend, we also celebrate the brave men and women who have defended our country throughout the years.

Thank a service member, a public servant, or a community leader who chose to selflessly serve our nation. And while we recognize those who have worn the cloth of our nation, let’s not forget the many within our own community who have recently made the decision to join our ranks.

I found this year’s graduation season especially joyful. There are few moments more filled with pride and excitement than watching your loved one walk across a stage and be publicly recognized for their hard work.

It was my honor and privilege this spring to commission several cohorts of the U.S. Army’s newest officers. They have not only graduated with college degrees in engineering or languages or computer programming, but they have also graduated with leadership skills that will help shape the future of our Army.

Many other men and women have chosen to go straight into the military as enlisted service members and train to be mechanics, chaplains, paralegals, cyber specialists, and scores of other critical careers. Their work is often underappreciated, but they are truly the backbone of our military. To all of the newly commissioned and enlisted soldiers out there, I would like to welcome you to the Army team and sincerely thank you for your commitment to our nation.

And for all the other new graduates out there, I wish you the best of luck as you embark on the next step of your journey. Remember that there are myriad ways for you to serve your country and your community. Every day, we have the opportunity to change things for the better; your service to your country can be as simple as cleaning up trash in your community or helping an elderly neighbor with chores. Commitment to service can start at any time in your life, but there is no moment like the present.

Maj. Gen. Robert L. Edmonson II

Aberdeen Proving Ground Senior Commander