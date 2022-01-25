Harford County should halt warehouse developments to protect environment | READER COMMENTARY

County should halt warehouse developments to protect environment
I watched the last couple meetings of the Harford County Council and was interested in the comments about Perryman.
The citizens living in Perryman have every right to be concerned about adding more warehouses, especially ones built on Harford County wells. Also more heavy truck traffic on county roads increases the already dangerous conditions. All this is above and beyond what they should have to deal with. Developing this property would increase environmental damage to Bush River and the Chesapeake Bay.
Billy Boniface, chief adviser to County Executive Barry Glassman, wrote to the owners of the Perryman property and suggested they put the property in preservation. He indicated this would create a lifetime legacy for the county and the property owners.
Members of the Abingdon Business Park coalition have asked Boniface to write a similar letter to the owners of this 325 acre property. He did not acknowledge this request.
Citizens involved with Abingdon coalition have also voiced concerns at the council meetings. They have written letters and met individually with their representatives. They mentioned the vacant warehouse and retail spaces, concerns about the effect of pollution, heavy traffic and loss of property values. The folks in Abingdon, as in Perryman, want to see a halt to warehouses that are adjacent to or in residential areas regardless of the zoning. They want to make sure the Ha Ha Branch, Otter Point Creek, Bush River and the Bay are not contaminated by heavy truck traffic and related chemical runoff.
This council voted to include Abingdon Business Park in the enterprise zone in April 2019. This was a bad decision.
Enterprise zone tax relief is for under developed property or property that needs revitalization. This incentive is to create good paying jobs. The enterprise zone investment is to create an economic engine for the county.
Warehouse jobs are not high paying jobs. Robotic machinery is often used in place of workers. And as we know, warehouses often stay vacant at county taxpayer expense.
Destroying woods, wildlife, streams and rivers can never be undone.
Harford County residents deserve better.
Janet Hardy, Abingdon
Biden administration’s hurting savings
Whether you support the Biden administration or not, let’s face facts. Since President Joe Biden took office, we taxpayers have experienced significant inflation, continued COVID-19 issues, ever increasing federal debt, a border crisis, supply chain deficiencies, bare grocery store shelves and higher costs of fuels for home and cars. The one economic issue that is not addressed enough is that the Biden administration policies has caused our “nest eggs” to lose significant amounts of savings as the stock market plummets. All of the gains that us retirees have achieved in the stock market over the years are being swiftly eaten away in less than a year. And, our elected officials don’t even acknowledge the deterioration of our life long savings because of the Federal policies.
Wake up retirees and see that whatever positive movement you’ve enjoyed over the past few years has been quickly eaten away in the past year. All due to the Biden administration policies in the past year. Wake up! Why do our leaders think that they need to fix something that isn’t broke.
Tom Uzarowski, Forest Hill