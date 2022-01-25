Harford County should halt warehouse developments to protect environment | READER COMMENTARY

Whether you support the Biden administration or not, let’s face facts. Since President Joe Biden took office, we taxpayers have experienced significant inflation, continued COVID-19 issues, ever increasing federal debt, a border crisis, supply chain deficiencies, bare grocery store shelves and higher costs of fuels for home and cars. The one economic issue that is not addressed enough is that the Biden administration policies has caused our “nest eggs” to lose significant amounts of savings as the stock market plummets. All of the gains that us retirees have achieved in the stock market over the years are being swiftly eaten away in less than a year. And, our elected officials don’t even acknowledge the deterioration of our life long savings because of the Federal policies.