District F residents need clarification on charter amendment regarding removal of council member | READER COMMENTARY

RE: “Council approves Cassilly’s choices,” The Aegis, (Jan. 13, 2023).

What year was the charter amendment with provisions for the removal of a County Council member from office passed? An Aegis article said it was “in recent years” but that the change hadn’t been included in the county code. I, and other District F citizens, need clarification that the fall of 2022 was not the recent year this amendment was passed since that is when the effort to remove Jacob Bennett as our County Council member began.

Also, I applaud Aaron Penman’s proposal to impose term limits on County Council members. However, if a member in a district is allowed to serve two terms and then two terms as County Council president, doesn’t that mean 16 years in power?

Perhaps a two-term limit on the County Council should include the provision that the member is not allowed to serve as the president consecutively thereafter. They should be required to sit out a term and then run for the position of president if that is their political aspiration.

MaryLee A. Stritch

Abingdon