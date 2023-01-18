Bel Air makeover turning our town into Towson | READER COMMENTARY

Bel Air, that sleepy little town with friendly townsfolk, mom-and-pop shops, small businesses and eateries, is now poised to take its place among star-struck, development-rich kingpins.

In an amazing display of zone-shifting and policy adjustments, the [Bel Air] Planning Commission overwhelmingly approved a preliminary site plan for what is set to be the first step in a major walk away from the high-caliber decisions made by commissions past, away from the small-town charm.

We are poised to dive headlong into top-shelf, four-story contemporary development. Hickory Flats is being written in stone as we speak. The proposed modern structure is slated to be the centerpiece of the town, with its outside black-and-white color scheme, elevated height and massive downtown presence.

At the Planning Commission’s November public meeting, Commissioner Don Coates initially questioned the aesthetics of the proposed structure. He referenced the bold move away from the more traditional structures in town. Yet, by the end of the meeting, the ayes would have it and barring obstacles, such as petitions or concerns from those who live here, a new look is coming your way.

During a presentation by the developers, Commissioner Peter Schlehr inquired as to whether there would be stipulations for affordable housing. The developer’s reply was simply, “Well, if they can afford it.” The subject was then tabled and the meeting moved along.

An almost hidden clause made its way into the proposal. Anonymously submitted, with a motion to approve by the Planning Commission and preemptive approval by the Town Commissioners, the clause puts into motion the great Bel Air makeover that is to come.

From here on out, in a phased-in trajectory and by appointment only, town residents — whether business, government or residential — will be required to meet with the town’s newly contracted contemporary designers to begin this arduous, yet lucrative, process.

With an eye toward a more contemporary look, the project will modify, adjust and otherwise perform an expansive makeover of practically every structure within town limits.

Home façades will be altered to fit the new contemporary look; businesses will receive incentives to alter their structures. Even the big black box government building will be undergoing a study to determine updates.

Essentially, our Bel Air town leaders have decided that in order to meet the future, we must minimize the past.

A major focus of the Bel Air makeover project will be an emphasis on utilizing a minimalist design. Although keeping everything functional is a significant part of the style, that does not mean the homes will become a blank slate. For the older homes in town, contemporary designers will work with residents. Trimwork, moldings and other decorative elements will be simplified while allowing for some homeowner preferences.

The new look of Bel Air will boast designs that are high on function and simplicity and low on visuals and fuss. As a jump-start to the transformation, an outdated Harford County Historical Society building located at the even older old Post Office building has been selected to be the first to get a makeover. As always, the persistent challenges of bringing together history with the present will need to be addressed.

Noteworthy for the Hickory Flats Development, displaced trees and structures will not be forgotten. Those slated to be torn down will be posthumously represented as a display of commemorative photos in the lobby of the high-rise. In this regard, it is hoped that history will be adequately preserved.

For the young up-and-coming who can’t afford it, Hickory Flats will be the showplace to live in. There will be plenty of one-bedroom units with leased parking provided by the great Bel Air Parking Garage, also slated for a face-lift. All those who work in the town will be highly encouraged to take advantage of the unaffordable, small apartments, walking to both work and leisure and thereby reducing Bel Air traffic.

The Great Bel Air Makeover is a farce. No one needs to make an appointment with contracted contemporary designers.

What is true, however, is a push for zoning adjustments and dense development with a focus on the future and a disregard for the past. As our Towsonesque future unfolds, we will be undoing a lot.

For those who advocate for a more traditional and principled approach to town development, there are less drastic measures.

A most realistic approach is to understand the basic premise that development of some fashion must happen if a town is to survive. Any carte blanche contemporary approach, however, no matter the financial gains, should raise eyebrows and ultimately must be tempered with a nod to the history and legacy of the town, something the Hickory Flats project doesn’t achieve.

Historically, Bel Air has been an exemplary leader in maintaining its vibrancy to attract businesses and sustaining the small-town appeal through wise zoning practices, repurposing buildings and protecting the town from needless development.

Aligning ourselves closer to those practices would allow for growth and maintain the bold notion of honoring our county seat. Both can be achieved.

Where possible, historical structures can be preserved, older buildings can be adapted and new development – business and residential – can fit hand in glove to the aesthetics of old Bel Air.

Now that’s a Bel Air makeover worth signing up for.

As is, the nightmare described as the Bel Air Makeover is very real with the spade turning on the Hickory Flats Development. Call, text, write or visit the Bel Air Planning Commission members, the Bel Air Town Commissioners, even the Bel Air Town Administrator. Let them know how you feel and ask them what in the world is going on.

Patrick Wallis

Bel Air