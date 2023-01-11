Not the last word on Mr. Bennett | READER COMMENTARY

Much news coverage has been devoted to whether Mr. Jacob Bennett is eligible to serve on the Harford County Council, and Ms. Usha Nellore’s elaborate letter (”A final note on Mr. Bennett,” Jan. 4) on the subject isn’t really the last word, I am sure.

But isn’t one of the main issues that the new county executive seems to be acting as prosecutor, judge and jury in denying Mr. Bennett his seat on the council until the courts have had their say? He was duly elected by the voters, and only a proper court of law can determine if he is eligible to serve.

Compare this to the fiasco occurring in the U.S. House of Representatives, where a recently elected candidate has admitted to lying about every aspect of his background and qualifications, and yet is being sworn in anyway. Of course, there may be legal challenges, but at least the U.S. House knows to not try to be judge and jury.

Robert C. Rassa

Fallston