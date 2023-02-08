‘Harford County’s 250th Anniversary’ video now showing | READER COMMENTARY

Kicking off a yearlong celebration, Harford TV has begun premiering a new video, “Harford County’s 250th Anniversary,” that can be viewed online. The program is the latest edition of an ongoing collection of 30-minute videos produced for a series titled “Harford’s Heritage.”

For the anniversary video, county historians Jack L. Shagena Jr. and Henry C. Peden Jr. have selected more than 50 vignettes that chronicle significant developments in the county from its 1773 inception to the present. They note one of the most difficult tasks in the production was to cull a long list to one that would fit into the video’s 30-minute window.

Advertisement

To screen the video, click here or go to harfordtv.org, click “Watch Now,” click VOD, select “Harford’s Heritage,” select “Harford County’s 250th Anniversary.”

Viewers will be truly surprised and delighted to learn about Harford County’s rich heritage and history. For those interested, additional county information can be found on the Harford County Public Library website. Go to hcplonline.org, hover over “Research,” click “Local History” in the dropdown box and click “Harford’s Heritage Digital Archives.” It loads in several seconds and viewers can navigate to their area of interest.

Advertisement

Jack L. Shagena, Jr.

Henry C. Peden, Jr.

Bel Air

Tribute to a ‘true blue’ Bel Air librarian

I wanted to express my sadness over the recent death of Jean McLane, a Bel Air librarian and lifelong Bel Air resident.

Mrs. McLane was a librarian when I was in high school, who I later enjoyed working with at the Bel Air Library. Jean was a true blue librarian, who read widely and enjoyed talking about books of all kinds. She was also a valuable asset to the library for her knowledge and familiarity with people, places and things in Harford County.

Older Bel Air residents may remember this cheerful woman, who helped the public with homework projects, good reading material and looking up the latest business information. She was helpful in suggesting prominent Harford County personalities to be interviewed for the library’s oral history collection.

She was also known for her keen sense of humor and kept up with the latest happenings in the town and county. The Harford County Library remains an outstanding resource to our community because of the dedication of librarians like Jean McLane.

Jim Massey

Advertisement

Bel Air