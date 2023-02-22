Republican partisanship still reigns supreme in Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

Retired Howard County Judge Richard Bernhardt’s decision that Jacob Bennett cannot serve on the County Council has just disenfranchised the District F citizens who voted for Bennett. We no longer had faith in incumbent Curtis Beulah’s ability or willingness to support the concerns of District F residents.

If this case was never about Democrat Bennett, personally, and was truly about upholding the law as County Executive Cassilly asserts, why wasn’t the matter brought up before the election? Why did Cassilly and County Council President Patrick Vincenti donate to Beulah’s campaign fund? Why did these concerns about upholding the law not surface until Beulah was defeated?

Also, why is Harford County different from Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County? Teachers in those counties are allowed to serve in government positions. Why is Harford County’s interpretation of its County Charter different from how the county charters in Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County are interpreted? County charters in those two counties are worded similarly to Harford County’s charter.

Is it because Republican partisanship still reigns supreme in Harford County and ethics be damned?

MaryLee A. Stritch

Abingdon

Republicans operate under a different set of rules

I’m trying to figure out how the Harford County government works. Thus far I have:

1. A coach at Aberdeen High School sat on the County Council and that was just fine; after all, he is a Republican.

2. A disbarred attorney was considered for a post on the Ethics Board, and this is just fine; after all, he is a Republican.

3. Efforts are underway to deny a Harford County Public Schools teacher his elected position on the County Council. This is just fine; after all, he is a Democrat.

It seems Republicans operate under a different set of rules that apply to Democrats, and if the election results are not in their favor, they try to overturn the election. (I wonder where they learned that stunt?)

The people of Harford County deserve better!

J. Lester Hudson

Aberdeen

Bob Cassilly vs. Jacob Bennett in poetry

A man called Jacob Bennett

in a place called Harford County

won an election and was not seated

by his heated rivals –

in the Republican opposition –

They laid into him – and he, a Democrat,

took their wayward ways to court,

where he lost, at a great cost

to his constituents who elected him.

As a science teacher, in a middle school,

at a time of superstition and science hostility,

he would have been a treasure on the council,

But the county executive,

Bob Cassilly, declared triumphantly

that the County Charter was upheld by the ruling

fooling himself and others his machinations against Bennett

had anything at all to do with the law.

Indeed County Executive Bob Cassilly

had just appointed his brother, Joe Cassilly,

disbarred for lack of ethics,

to the County Council’s ethics board,

In what was a major irony,

He never saw the conflict of interest in that appointment

or his blatant parody of the law

in his “All in the Family” one-episode sitcom.

Nevertheless, all was well that ended well,

with Joe Cassily wisely

withdrawing his candidacy.

Still that ending, doesn’t exonerate Bob Cassilly,

who pontificates the piety,

that Jacob Bennett, a teacher,

couldn’t be a teacher and draw a teacher’s salary,

while serving on the County Council,

because that is a conflict of interest

and the County Charter deems it to be so,

and honorable Judge Richard Bernhardt Sr. of the Circuit Court,

a letter-of-the law judge,

brought down his gavel and agreed,

stating that Bennett should not be seated

until he “cures” himself of his teacher position.

Indeed, I say to myself, being a teacher,

at a time of social media addictions and school shootings,

at a time of insolence toward teachers from students,

even beatings – is a disease that must be “cured.”

Returning to Bob Cassilly,

Clearly he practices one rule for Joe Cassilly, of the family,

and another rule for Bennett, not in the family.

Considering ethics committees

have been reduced to dust across the country,

partisanship laying them to waste,

I don’t expect Bob Cassilly to be chaste,

It is a trend for legislators

to have ethics committees as toothless tigers,

friendly to the unethical, full of the bonhomie

of Tigger from the House of Pooh.

Nevertheless, the Bennett brouhaha,

engineered by Bob Cassilly,

is a debacle for democracy

in a small area of a large country –

but it is symbolic of the microcosm

representing the macro world,

the latter full of venomous actors

unable to lose gracefully,

insisting in various court cases,

they lost because the elections

where they ran as candidates were rigged.

No proof for their theories

they spoof America,

with conspiracies and heresies,

many card carrying loyal voters of their party

buying their stories

In Harford County,

Cleverer than those noisy villains,

Machiavellian,

The Republican Party

waves an arcane County Charter rule,

most vigorously,

and almost successfully

to eliminate Jacob Bennett,

an ideological enemy from the opposition party.

It is said, by historians, democracy is hard to sustain.

While the rule of law underpins democracy,

and saves it from chaos,

The rule of law can be subverted

by people in power to self-serve

when they’ve deemed democracy a pain.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air