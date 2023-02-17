Del. Mike Griffith: The need for school resource officers - H.B. 738 | COMMENTARY

This legislative session, as part of the House Republican Caucus’ legislative agenda, I reintroduced H.B. 738, the School Safety Enhancement Act of 2023, which doubles the funding for School Resource Officers (SROs) throughout Maryland from $10 million to $20 million.

Over the last several decades, we have seen a steady increase in violence in our schools. When I was in school, this would rarely be anything more than two students fighting, which would end with a teacher quickly breaking up the fight and suspensions being handed down.

Advertisement

We no longer live in that time. We have seen a rapid increase not only in the number of violent and criminal incidents, but also in the severity of those incidents.

This prompted the Maryland General Assembly in 2019 to unanimously pass legislation that allocated $10 million to fund SROs statewide. Since 2019, due in part to the COVID-19 response and children being out of school, we have seen a massive increase in the incidents referenced above, which has shown, among other things, the need for additional SROs.

Advertisement

Aggravating this problem, only 19.5% of public schools in Maryland have a full-time school resource officer. This leaves many of our students, teachers and administrative staff unprotected.

In addition to the protection and security they provide while serving on school grounds, SROs are key to building impactful and meaningful relationships in the community between children and law enforcement. This, in turn, helps deter and prevent children from committing crimes, as they have more positive experiences with the law and see how adherence can have meaningful impacts in a community and one’s life.

Furthermore, the presence of SROs on school grounds helps prevent liability for teachers and faculty who face incidents involving students on an almost daily basis. These are incidents they should not have to handle on their own.

A few examples, starting just last week: We witnessed an incident in Somerset County where an SRO was assaulted by and suffered injuries from a juvenile for simply carrying out their duties. Then in Anne Arundel County, an SRO received reports, investigated, found and confiscated a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in the possession of a 12-year-old student.

As if these were not enough, a few days ago, residents, parents and students at the middle school I attended — Aberdeen Middle School — watched the need for SROs play out in front of them when a male student touched female classmates inappropriately during a school dance. Once the SRO became aware of the incidents, they intervened and provided the protection the females and other students needed.

In all cases, had the SROs not been present, there is no telling how the incidents could have escalated and resulted in further danger to all associated parties, especially students. Furthermore, in all cases, the children committing the acts could not be charged due to their age, eliminating a possible deterrent for committing such acts.

SROs also produce positive interactions with special-needs students attending public schools. Oftentimes, special-needs students, who may act seemingly but unintentionally violent, know the SRO and develop a basic level of trust with them.

In turn, the SRO understands what makes the students unique and can provide an extra level of protection from outside harm. In this event, the SRO would be nearby and ready to assist a special-needs child in a manner that best accommodates their unique circumstances. As a father of a special-needs child in the Harford County Public School system, this level of protection, understanding, and guidance steaming from an SRO’s relationship with my child brings a certain level of peace and security to my life.

Advertisement

For these reasons and many more, H.B. 738 matters. By increasing the funding for SROs across this state, we’re increasing the safety, security and protection of our children.

They are the reason and always worth everything we can provide for them.

Del. Mike Griffith is the Republican representative for District 35A, which covers Harford and Cecil counties. He can be reached at (410) 841-3444.