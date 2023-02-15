Harford elected officials participating in ‘gotcha’ politics | READER COMMENTARY

From refusing to seat a duly elected Harford County Council member to appointing a disbarred sibling to the Ethics Board, our current elected officials are proving themselves experts in “gotcha” politics.

Instead of poking a stick in the eye of their perceived opposition, our county leaders might concentrate on actual governance. Their childishness is growing tiresome.

Glenn Gall

Bel Air

The Chinese balloon – a rumination in poetry

2023, February

was the year and the month

of the Chinese spy balloon.

Over the U.S. airspace

serenely it flew,

and grew and grew

in the American imagination

into a “bamboo scare”

intriguing and in full view

of America’s dark secrets

carefully kept to swat enemies

with evil intentions.

It was touted to be the size of three school buses,

60,000 feet in the air,

Over Montana, it danced up and down,

a rival floating for data and for photos,

of the landscape where secrets lay.

As Republicans fought with Democrats

about its fate,

That it should have been shot down yesterday,

anytime after is too late,

In the American imagination,

It was an informant

ominous and unrelenting,

and when finally over the Atlantic,

it strayed,

off the coast of North Carolina,

a missile found its heart,

and it was popped,

and dropped in the ocean

as Americans gleefully clapped

Thank God, there was firm retribution for China’s audacity

Gulls swooped

in the surf

fish threw themselves

up to catch the sun,

as that dilapidated,

dated balloon and its parts bobbed,

in the waves,

The whole episode was the equivalent,

of much ado about nothing,

like searching for Chinese spies under beds

across the American nation,

of no use, the Chinese balloon

even if it hadn’t been shot down,

the Chinese wouldn’t have been able

to retrieve its information,

For them it was an amateur hour enactment,

For Americans, most terrifyingly and unfortunately,

Sinophobia is being whipped into a passion.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air