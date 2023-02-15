Harford elected officials participating in ‘gotcha’ politics | READER COMMENTARY

From refusing to seat a duly elected Harford County Council member to appointing a disbarred sibling to the Ethics Board, our current elected officials are proving themselves experts in “gotcha” politics.
Instead of poking a stick in the eye of their perceived opposition, our county leaders might concentrate on actual governance. Their childishness is growing tiresome.
Glenn Gall
Bel Air
The Chinese balloon – a rumination in poetry
2023, February
was the year and the month
of the Chinese spy balloon.
Over the U.S. airspace
serenely it flew,
and grew and grew
in the American imagination
into a “bamboo scare”
intriguing and in full view
of America’s dark secrets
carefully kept to swat enemies
with evil intentions.
It was touted to be the size of three school buses,
60,000 feet in the air,
Over Montana, it danced up and down,
a rival floating for data and for photos,
of the landscape where secrets lay.
As Republicans fought with Democrats
about its fate,
That it should have been shot down yesterday,
anytime after is too late,
In the American imagination,
It was an informant
ominous and unrelenting,
and when finally over the Atlantic,
it strayed,
off the coast of North Carolina,
a missile found its heart,
and it was popped,
and dropped in the ocean
as Americans gleefully clapped
Thank God, there was firm retribution for China’s audacity
Gulls swooped
in the surf
fish threw themselves
up to catch the sun,
as that dilapidated,
dated balloon and its parts bobbed,
in the waves,
The whole episode was the equivalent,
of much ado about nothing,
like searching for Chinese spies under beds
across the American nation,
of no use, the Chinese balloon
even if it hadn’t been shot down,
the Chinese wouldn’t have been able
to retrieve its information,
For them it was an amateur hour enactment,
For Americans, most terrifyingly and unfortunately,
Sinophobia is being whipped into a passion.
Usha Nellore
Bel Air