Sen. Teresa Reilly: Education, gun safety, budget among issues Harford delegation will face during 445th Maryland General Assembly legislative session | COMMENTARY

Once again, my colleagues and I have returned to the State House in Annapolis for the 445th Legislative Session of the Maryland General Assembly. We are honored to continue to serve you and to deal with the most pressing issues facing the people of Maryland.

This week has seen the Senate and House reach their bill introduction deadlines, and we are beginning to see some of the legislation that has been submitted by the legislators. I would like to bring a few of the bills to your attention, and let you know I will be paying close attention to these bills during the session.

I plan to do all I can to ensure a strong education for all Maryland families. Therefore, I am again this year aggressively advocating for my legislation to establish a School Psychologist Recruitment Program within the Maryland Department of Education. The program would provide for professional development training and encourage interested individuals to pursue careers in school psychology. It would also provide reimbursement for professional conference expenses.

HB 119 Primary and Secondary Education-Comprehensive Health Education Framework has already had a hearing in the House Ways and Means Committee and is causing concern among some parents regarding what topics would be covered in health education at specific ages/grades, and the autonomy of their local boards of education. This is a bill I will be following closely along with the Senate version, SB197.

SB1 Gun Safety Act of 2023 creates restrictions on where people can wear, carry or transport a firearm and prohibits firearms within 100 feet of a place of public accommodation. I will continue to fight for our 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

HB549/SB555 Fair Wage Act of 2023 increases the state’s minimum wage over a period of time based on the annual growth of a chosen consumer price index (CPI). Requiring wage increases to be tied to the CPI removes the protection of legislative oversight.

HB181/SB197 Four-Day Workweek Act of 2023 establishes a pilot program to incentivize private and public employers to offer a four-day work week to a minimum number of employees without reducing their pay for at least one year. It would be part of a study with a required report, and a possible income tax credit for employers. I am concerned that small businesses might not be able to afford this legislation.

Maryland state budget

Members of the General Assembly are required to vote for a budget for fiscal year 2024. The 2020 ballot initiative to amend the budget process in the state constitution has empowered the General Assembly with new authority to reallocate funds within the FY 2024 budget and how to allocate funds earmarked in the Operating and Capital budgets.

I promise to diligently work throughout this budget process to promote transparency and fiscal responsibility.

An update on cannabis regulation

Maryland has had the benefit of observing other states make the transition to legalizing recreational cannabis, and the goal will be to avoid some of the challenges they faced in setting up the tax structure and licensing framework to regulate the industry.

HB556/SB516- Cannabis Reform seeks to address these issues. The bill includes:

A graduated sales tax starting at 6% and increasing 1% per year until a maximum tax of 10%.

Holders of a medicinal cannabis license can apply for a dual license for a fee.

New license applications would be reserved for an equitable distribution of licenses.

Regulation of advertising to restrict exposure to children.

The proposed legislation will require rigorous bipartisan discussion to address the complexity of the bill and widespread community impact.

Witness testimony

The House of Delegates will be using a hybrid format for committee work, including witness testimony. If you are planning on testifying on a particular bill, you will need to create a MyMGA account and follow the witness guidelines for each specific House or Senate committee.

I remain committed to legislating with the health, safety and well-being of all Marylanders and our children in mind. As we move forward with these important issues, I am honored and excited to be here in Annapolis serving you.

Del. Teresa E. Reilly is chair of the Harford County Delegation and represents District 35A in Harford and Cecil counties. She may be reached at (410) 841-3278.