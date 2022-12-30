Gratitude from Sheriff Kunkel’s family | READER COMMENTARY

Dear Sheriff Gahler,

The family of William J. Kunkel wishes to extend its sincerest thank you to the entire Harford County Sheriff’s Department for its extraordinary efforts in the memorial services for our beloved Sheriff Kunkel. The sheriff’s department showed impeccable honor and respect for Sheriff Kunkel, from the color and honor guards and bagpipers to the casket guard and flag ceremony, to the formal procession and full salute from every deputy. It was an extreme honor to be present for such a remarkable display of reverence.

We will be forever grateful for the kind words eloquently spoken and acknowledgements of “The Sheriff’s” accomplishments and achievements both during his time as sheriff and following his retirement.

Our appreciation to the sheriff’s department extends beyond the formal honors displayed during the services. We knew the man that people called The Sheriff as a kind and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and we are immensely grateful for the insight into Sheriff Kunkel’s life from the perspective of the deputies who served with him. It was an honor to see and hear how Sheriff Kunkel’s life impressed upon so many people.

With sincere gratitude,

The Kunkel Family

Poetic ending to the Bel Air Farmers’ Market season

Dec. 17 was the last day of the farmers’ market at the Bel Air courthouse and I will miss the farmers who sustained me through the spring, summer and fall of 2022. They are marvelous people who persist in coaxing the earth in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware to yield green succulents. And for their efforts, those who buy from them are richly rewarded with exotic fruits and vegetables brimming with anthocyanins and other multicolored antioxidants.

Why are these farmers important? Their vegetables and fruits are seasonal and often organic. There is a whole stand at the market devoted to hydroponically grown tomatoes, herbs and esoteric vegetables people would not ordinarily see or purchase in supermarkets.

There are also breads, jams and jellies that don’t cheat you. If you buy a bottle of apple butter from Sweet D, it is more apples and cinnamon than sugar. If you buy the chalsa, a hybrid of chutney and salsa, from the lady at the tent named Pancibus, each bottle is an irresistible combination of tomatoes, cumin, pineapples, kiwi, mango and hints of other subtle spices fit to patent, yet sold joyfully without the arrogance and possessiveness behind way inferior commercial products.

It is at this market I was introduced to pawpaw, a Maryland fruit, which when ripe and black on the outside and opened has a soft white inside, with black seeds that must be discarded to taste the flesh, minus the skin, made by sun and water into a surprising, magical combination of mango and banana.

Persimmons were there, too, as the market was closing down, not cloyingly sweet but with just the right sugar content, better than any dessert men can concoct for celebratory occasions. And then there was the lady who sold me purslane, a tasty weed loaded with magnesium, vitamin C, potassium and of all things, omega 3 fatty acids, which I cooked with lentils and enjoyed tremendously.

I wax on about these farmers because they truly impressed me and here’s my ode to them:

Dear farmers,

at the courthouse in Bel Air,

I hope you return year after year,

your green thumbs gifted to your children

so they too willingly seed, nourish and rear

through generations,

the trees, plants and berry bushes,

you cherish without fatigue or fear.

Your devotion to the earth,

that reappears through the seasons

with a variety of new life,

I will always admire.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air