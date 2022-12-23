‘All American’ includes Americans of non-European ancestry | READER COMMENTARY

I write in reply to Mary Cecilia Stier Hanauer’s letter to the editor, “I’ll take it from here Usha” (Dec. 16, 2022).

She says Maryland has always been a diverse state. I agree but I wasn’t talking about the state of Maryland in my letter to the editor (”Harford County Council members exhibit ‘mean girl behavior’”), published Dec. 14. I was talking about Harford County.

She says throwing into the American pot her own ancestors from Scotland, England, Ireland, France, Germany, Hungary and Austria and her own Jewish ex-husband, both Russian and Czechoslovakian in origin, “ya got all American” after the Indigenous Native Americans. Except for the Native Americans, added as an afterthought, her list of “all American” seems to consist of only Americans of European descent.

Ya’ got no all American when ya’ got no African Americans, Guatemalans, Salvadorans, Mexicans, South Asians, Southeast Asians, South Americans, folks from the Caribbean islands and so on, people not of European ancestry, yet all American. Ms. Hanauer says that most folks who live in Harford County are distant cousins. That may be true for people of European ancestry who live over here, but that is mostly not true for those of us here from Africa, Asia and Latin American nations.

Such consanguinity across the county, in the political class, can only lead to corruption and nepotism among the various ruling cousins, some of whom can probably claim 300 years or more of county citizenship, like Ms. Hanauer.

I still say that the Harford County Council consists of mostly ossified white, mean-spirited, Republican males. Men of this ilk have consolidated power, not just in Harford County, but all over the United States, and they don’t want to give an inch to representatives of folks who don’t look like they do.

That way, they disenfranchise the voters who won’t vote for them, and they disempower their representatives, as they have done to Mr. Jacob Bennett, in a repugnant assault on democracy and pluralism, avenging their party’s losses in a county or a state by Machiavellian means.

Ms. Hanauver’s argument that voters are responsible for the ossified male representatives of Harford County begs the question, “Who are these voters?” Are they mostly the residents of Harford County from time immemorial, cousins to one another, voting for their cousins, in this case, of their own right-wing ethos, while keeping those with progressive views who may appeal to new arrivals, the poor and the downtrodden out?

If that’s the truth, it won’t last. Pluralism and progressive policies that benefit most Americans, not white supremacy, is the future of America.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air

Author responds to ‘purposefully incoherent’ letter

Ah, ha! Someone came out of the woodwork to call out the Harford County Council in response to my purposefully “incoherent” letter.

Ms. Ellen B. Cutler, thank you for the very professional last third of your letter (”Taking issue with response to ‘mean girl behavior’ letter,” Dec. 21, 2022) — calling out the real reason for Jacob Bennett being denied his rightful seat on the County Council: party affiliation and not his employment. I didn’t want to be the only Harford Countian calling out the council and I wanted to fully support the local Board of Education, which has served my family members for generations.

The first two thirds of the letter, a personal attack on me, are not considered a professional way to respond to letter writers in a public forum.

For your edification, Quakers support equal rights and opportunities for all citizens — a living belief [held by] my past and current family members, who represent all races, religions, creeds and colors.

And, yes, my bravery comes from the Quaker background, but also the seven gold stripes on my Black Belt, conferred on me by my South Korean grandmaster.

I’ve watched local politics for many years and decided it was time to join the fray. Perhaps, sometime, Ms. Cutler, we could meet and discuss how to bring honesty back to politics. I am certainly ready to walk the walk.

Mary Cecelia “Celie” Stier Hanauer

Darlington