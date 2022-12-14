Harford County Council members exhibit ‘mean girl behavior’ | READER COMMENTARY

I live in Harford County. I am entirely unsurprised that members of the Harford County Council denied Jacob Bennett, a newly elected council member and a Democrat, the chance to be sworn in with the rest of the County Council members on the flimsiest of grounds, that he is a grade school teacher, who has conflict of interest if he remains a teacher, while being a council member. From when on, did this council start following its rules so strictly?

Above the letter to the editor “New Harford councilman (and the voters) owed an apology” from Henry S. Gibbons of Edgewood, published Dec. 9 , there was a picture worth a thousand words to me. Among the six council members who were being sworn in, all are white, only one is a woman and a majority, if not all, are Republicans. This county’s representation belies the diversity of its population. Harford County now has many black residents and immigrants from all over the world.

Advertisement

The all-white council members, many of them ossified in their extreme Republican views, do not represent its growing diverse population. For now, they hold the reins of power but they, too, will be replaced when the immigrants in the county grow even more in numbers and earn the right to vote. I can’t wait for that day. The County Council members who have exhibited “mean girl behavior” discredit public service and the county.

Usha Nellore

Advertisement

Bel Air

Havre de Grace residents cannot communicate with their elected council member, resident says in letters to County Council president and county executive

Council President Vincenti,

Please review the correspondence below. I appreciate your assistance in supporting me in reminding the county executive that the voters in District F have the same opportunities to communicate with their councilmen as all other Harford County residents.

Please contact me with any questions. Please advise when I can expect to be able to communicate via email with my elected representative.

Sincerely,

George Kasnic

Mr. Cassilly,

I wish to communicate with my elected representative, Councilman Jacob Bennett, via email. I note he does not have an email. As responsibility for Harford County government IT falls under the constitutional functions of the county executive, I believe this is your responsibility.

Advertisement

I feel that if I am not able to communicate with my elected representative, I am being disenfranchised.

Please advise on how quickly your IT department will be able to correct this oversight. I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

George Kasnic

Havre de Grace