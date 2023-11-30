Enough blame to go around regarding homelessness | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I hoped that letter writer Ed Garono would offer a rational, reasonable and conservative response to Usha Nellore’s letter (”Homelessness is the result of liberal policies,” Nov. 29). That hope was dashed when he started his third paragraph with: “All of our problems are caused by Democratic, blue state, liberal policies.”

Sorry, Ed. There is plenty of blame to go around, and it is childish to assume only one party or one doctrine is at fault.

As far as lawlessness is concerned, the problem exists in red states as much as in blue. The states with the highest per capita murder rates are Mississippi and Louisiana, hardly blue states.

Mr. Garono also accuses only Democrats of being careless with debt. Was he protesting when the Trump administration raised the national debt by $7.7 trillion dollars in just four years?

Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy contributed to an additional $23,500 in new federal debt for every American. Compare that to the administrations that bookended Trump, and one can safely say that debt is a nonpartisan problem.

Homelessness is solely a Democratic problem according to Mr. Garono. Why then do all studies trace the origin of the homeless epidemic to 1981 when Ronald Reagan, a Republican, deinstitutionalized the mentally ill and emptied the psychiatric hospitals?

Finally, Mr. Garono claims that Democratic policies are emotional, illogical and destructive. Let me think: Are there any Republican policies that would share those adjectives? How about red state policies on climate change, or voting rights, or birth control?

No party has all the answers, and no party is solely to blame. To claim otherwise is naive and simplistic.

Glenn Gall

Bel Air

A change in driver behavior is needed to prevent deadly Beltway crashes in the future

Your recent piece on the Baltimore Beltway crash (”Beltway crash report: Labor department recommends ‘comprehensive’ reviews of Maryland safety inspections,” Nov. 20) contains a recommendation from the Work Zone Safety Work Group for “increased fines for speeding drivers and more investment in driver education.” This is a meaningless approach, just like the “thoughts and prayers” we hear about after every major mishap involving loss of life.

Drivers who are inclined to race on the Beltway at double the speed limit could care less about an increased fine. Driver education is still a bit of a joke since driving tests never include any high-speed (i.e. Beltway) driving – merely showing you know how to park and use your turn signals.

What is really needed is a ditching of the standard American approach to traffic enforcement, which is, “We’ll catch them when we see them disobeying the law, since our highway police almost all use unmarked SUVs and pickup trucks to catch speeders in the act.” We need to adopt the European approach to traffic enforcement, which is deterrence rather than gotcha, since all European traffic police use clearly and very distinctly marked vehicles.

Preventing or deterring bad driving behavior rather than catching a scofflaw in the act is the only practical way to reduce traffic accidents and casualties caused by lawbreakers.

Bob Rassa

Fallston