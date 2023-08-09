Concerns over proposed apartment development in Fallston | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

There is a proposed development of two four-story apartment buildings at 317 Mountain Road, the old Gene’s Evergreens lot, in Fallston. The community input meeting is at 6 p.m., Friday at the Fallston Rec Chenowith Center. It is crucial the community attend, ask questions, and ensure the Harford County Planning and Zoning process is followed completely.

According to the 2016 Harford NEXT Master Plan, Fallston is characterized by a mix of agricultural and residential uses with agricultural land comprising most of the area.

Only 4% of the community area is located within the county’s Development Envelope. Fallston has no public transportation, no sidewalks and no bike lanes. Residential developments are on large lots to accommodate wells and septic systems. A two-lane road is the main thoroughfare, and during rush hour traffic is backed up for miles.

Additionally, Fallston’s sole elementary school, Youth’s Benefit, is at 100% capacity, according to the Harford County Public Schools 2022 Enrollment Report.

In reference to the 1977 Harford County Master Plan, which was the second comprehensive master plan and first under the charter:

“The Master Plan designates Route 1 in this area as the proper location for commercial uses.

The Master Plan specifically states commercial uses should not be oriented to Route 152. The Master Plan strongly resists, through denial and non-ratification of existing substantial development in the northern corridor, the concept of further development in this area and calls for the retention of its rural character.”

Apartment living is a great concept for communities with sufficient infrastructure. Fallston was not planned to be a “growth area” and must retain its rural character.

Beth Poggioli

Baldwin

Penman, Vincenti need to brush up on Harford zoning code

A community input meeting will be held Friday where the developer will display his plan to the community for two apartment buildings on Mountain Road.

Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc., has introduced a plan for a four-story apartment building on a 1.4-acre property and a four-story apartment building on 3.81 acres on property zoned B3/General Business District (intended to provide a wide range of retail, service and business uses serving local and countywide areas). Zoning Code section § 267-59, however, specifically states 5 acres are necessary for B1, B2 and B3 Business Districts.

So the development engineering firm is proposing a plan that is not in compliance with the county zoning code. A developer is not required to give the community its actual final plans at a community input meeting, and this seems to be the case here, leaving residents in the dark.

County Councilman Aaron Penman, of District B, and County Council President Pat Vincenti, meanwhile, held a community gathering three days before the community input meeting was announced. They said apartments were needed in the county for affordable housing so children and grandchildren of local folks could live near them, but they were not aware of any plan for apartments.

A billboard erected on the subject property this week announced “upscale apartments” coming soon. Doesn’t sound very “affordable.”

To add to the confusion, Penman was quoted saying, “I believe it is wrong for the government to now come in ... and tell a property owner what to do with their property. If this were to occur, we would no longer have a free country, but rather an authoritarian government.”

Zoning is, in fact, telling owners what they may and may not do on their property. The Master Plan is a guide. The Zoning Code is law and is explicit in its protection of existing property owners and anyone in the county who might be impacted by poor planning and poor development projects.

Penman also stated that, “Furthermore, if this overreach were to occur on a case-by-case basis, it could be considered the illegal practice of spot zoning.”

Spot zoning is simply a zoning district that does not “fit” or is out of odds with adjacent zoning, e.g., dropping a donut hole B3 zoning in the middle of contiguous agricultural land, and has no bearing on this particular use in this zoning district.

As for Penman’s perspective on Bill 23-011, from which he and Vincenti abstained, he stated at his local meeting that should the bill have passed, “we would have apartments on top of offices.” That requirement is not in the zoning code.

Further, Penman stated that placing apartments in the R4 designated high-density residential zoning, which allows apartments, would “sprawl traffic out.” I suspect an apartment is an apartment building no matter where it is built. Per Institute of Transportation Engineers trip generation charts, each apartment will generate 6.1 trips per day. That’s 610 car trips for 100 apartments next to a failed intersection. It is not sprawl; it will be gridlock at Routes 1 and 152.

It looks like a refresher course on the zoning code is needed for these council members, owner(s), developer(s) and engineering firm.

Harford County Zoning Code § 267-3 Purpose. A: “The purpose of this zoning code is to promote the health, safety, morals and general welfare of the community by regulating the height, number of stories, size of buildings and other structures, the percentage of lot that may be occupied, the size of lots, yards and other open spaces and the location and use of buildings, structures and land for business, industrial, residential and other purposes. This Zoning Code is enacted to support the Master Plan and designed to control traffic congestion on public roads; to provide adequate light and air; to promote the conservation of natural resources, including the preservation of productive agricultural land; to facilitate the construction of housing of different types to meet the needs of the County’s present and future residents; to prevent environmental pollution; to avoid undue concentration of population and congestion; to facilitate the adequate provision of transportation, water, sewerage, schools, recreation, parks and other public facilities; to give reasonable consideration, among other things, to the character of each district and its suitability for particular uses, with a view to conserving the value of buildings and encouraging the orderly development and the most appropriate use of land throughout the County; to secure safety from fire, panic and other danger; and to conserve the value of property.”

Gloria Moon

Joppa