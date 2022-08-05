Farm Fair lost its agricultural feel | READER COMMENTARY

My husband and I attended the Harford County Farm Fair on Friday afternoon. We anticipated walking through the various barns to see the animals that the local 4-H’ers had cared for and prepared to exhibit.

We were quite surprised to see that the barns were closed and that most of the exhibits we were used to seeing were nonexistent. There was, however, a large carnival complete with the usual “barkers.”

Our surprise was misplaced in a county where development is considered far more valuable than any effort to preserve the agricultural identity of Harford County.

We felt duped into attending a “farm fair” that was nothing more than a sham.

Karen Becker

Bel Air