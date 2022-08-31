Building trust through the Harford County Citizens’ Police Academy | READER COMMENTARY

Several months ago, I saw a Facebook post from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office [about the] Citizens’ Police Academy and was intrigued.

Now why would I, or anyone else, choose to spend three hours every Wednesday evening for 11 weeks in such an endeavor? On my application, I wrote, “The community needs a better understanding of the complexities and nuances of ensuring public safety and criminal justice. I wish to evangelize the community with new insights and support the thin blue line.”

And so, I joined a group of 24 people on this journey.

Here are some of those promised insights:

Every sworn officer and civilian employee of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the Emergency Operations Center, the Detention Center and the Circuit Court who spoke to us, guided our tours and answered our questions, was genuinely proud and excited to share their work with us.

I had no idea how many different types of vehicles (land, sea and air) are used for law enforcement and public safety. The HCSO maintains an incredible fleet in their garage. Jay Leno would be jealous.

The K-9 unit is fascinating because of the relationship between the dog and the officer. Can you imagine living with your boss?

Considering that officers must make split-second decisions every day to protect victims and themselves, the changes in legislation that took effect July 1 around the use of force, moving from “reasonable” to “necessary and proportional” are concerning. Our deputies, as well as citizens, are likely at higher risk.

The Citizens’ Police Academy is an experience in building trust between the community and law enforcement. The investment of time and effort helps us to better understand each other and moves us closer to our common goals for public safety for our families.

Allison McCord

Bel Air

Candidates paying the price for overdevelopment in the county

I echo the sentiments of Tracey Waite (”Candidates who allowed overdevelopment in Harford County should pay in November,” Aug. 24, 2022). At least one candidate has already paid the price. See you in November.

Roger L Kegley

Abingdon