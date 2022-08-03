Citizens’ rights being ignored by county zoning

The Open Forum article in the July 22 edition of The Aegis, written prior to the primary election (”County Planning and Zoning can’t just make own decisions on sober living homes”), was very timely based upon the big win by Bob Cassilly.

I believe the voters are showing their discontent with the current ddministration and its lack of integrity and transparency.

In this same regard, a friend and victim of the administration’s actions and inactions wrote a compelling recap of how the current administration ignored the zoning code and denied him and citizens of his neighborhood due process under law (Open Forum, July 29). The sequence of events that he provided is factual.

As an advocate for the rights of citizens, I have followed the case described closely and supported Steve (Golden, who wrote the editorial) and his neighbors. I have also dealt with other matters before the administration and County Council. I have found many instances where the people’s rights have been ignored and failure of the government to follow the zoning code and law. This case is a prime example.

There is an important hearing on this case in the Circuit Court on Aug. 23, and it should be of interest to citizens as to the outcome.

Bill Wehland

Bel Air