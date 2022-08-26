Moms for Liberty: new name for tired arguments, one parent says | READER COMMENTARY

I am the parent of a teen in Harford County Public Schools. I attended the “contentious” Board of Education meeting on Monday night where several Moms for Liberty members and their supporters criticized the proposed revisions to the board’s public comment policy (“Right-wing action group blasts Harford County school board plans for limiting public comment periods,” Aug. 24, 2022).

Several individuals present at this week’s Board of Education meeting were also present and very vocal at the truly contentious Aug. 16, 2021 school board meeting. At that meeting, several members of the hate group Proud Boys stood guard outside, as several individuals inside actively disrupted the meeting to the point the board had to clear the room.

Many of these same individuals also called for the firing of Dr. Bishai as our county health officer last fall. They have sought the removal of books from HCPS libraries they claim are sexually explicit. They even rallied against an HCPS teacher for simply waiving a rainbow flag in a school hallway this spring.

Moms for Liberty members’ and their supporters’ regular screeds during public comment periods over the last two-and-a-half years have also included rampant disinformation, railing against COVID mitigation efforts, concerns about critical race theory and Marxism/communism/socialism indoctrination in the classroom, parental rights (never children’s rights), and the alleged horrors of transgenderism.

Regarding the specific policy under review on Monday: It was not a nefarious scheme to silence dissent. The board was simply trying to update an outdated administrative policy and codify the option of virtual comments, which actually provide more members of the public a voice.

If the board truly sought to silence detractors, they could have implemented a new policy years ago removing public comment from their meetings altogether.

Katie York

Edgewood