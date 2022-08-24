Candidates who allowed overdevelopment should pay in November | READER COMMENTARY

There’s a cry of anguish coming from Abingdon. If we listen closely, we can hear it. Abingdon Woods, a 326-acre forest, one of only five forests with more than 100 acres of interior dwelling space left in this county, is being torn down.

A family of wild turkeys was seen running down the street in a nearby subdivision, looking in vain for a place to shelter. Owls, foxes and deer normally seen at the forest’s edges are already gone. Neighbors are closing windows to try to mute the deafening noise and prevent airborne sap and wood dust from entering lungs and coating cars as the trees are transformed into enormous piles of mulch. One neighbor, in tears, said it feels like watching a rape.

Many neighbors feel trapped. They consider selling but know a sale now would be impossible. Later, they might be able to sell at a huge financial loss. They say: “OMG! What can we do to stop this?” At this point, there’s nothing any of us can do.

Truth be told, there was probably nothing that could have been done from the beginning, though we tried. Favor to developers is written into our laws. Also, the majority of our elected officials care more about their political careers than the citizens.

Meanwhile, the owners and developers of Abingdon Business Park, later the I-95 Logistics Center, go home to peace and quiet. For example, the managing partner of Chesapeake Real Estate Group lives on the Severn River in an exclusive, wooded community. The developer with BTC III I-95 Logistics Center lives in a secluded home surrounded by forests in northwestern New Jersey. Quite pricey real estate, given that it is within commuting distance of NYC.

Our own county government helped these owners and developers by approving an enterprise zone expansion, granting waivers to laws that would have prevented cutting down the largest trees in the forest, and more.

An election is coming up in November. I pray that we can hear the cries coming from Abingdon. We can see that the indiscriminate overdevelopment in this county is happening because our elected representatives go well beyond simply “following the rules,” as they claim.

We will not vote for these individuals at the polls in November because of their support for this destruction: Barry Glassman, running for state comptroller; and Patrick Vincenti, Curtis Beulah and Tony Giangiordano, all running for reelection to the County Council.

Tracey Waite

Bel Air, MD