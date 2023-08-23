Cassilly’s pettiness knows no party boundaries | READER COMMENTARY

Bob Cassilly has proven once again that he is that rarest of politicians – a leader who is 100 percent impartial. By wiretapping a Republican representative (”Harford County executive, administration accused of violating wiretap law; case referred to state prosecutor’s office,” Aug. 1), the county executive has demonstrated a willingness to share his arrogance, his enmity, and possibly his criminality, with all Harford County citizens.
Mr. Cassilly is to be commended for granting his abject pettiness to everyone, regardless of race, creed, color or political affiliation.
What a guy.
Glenn Gall
Bel Air
Requiem for the Ma and Pa Trail
As a walker who walks on the Ma and Pa Trail, and loves the trail, I submit this poem:
Sad a woman was found dead,
In a ditch on the trail where I walk,
‘Ma and Pa’ the trail is named
for the Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad
that once ran through that countryside,
Full of old growth trees,
lots of shade and up and down
hills and valleys flanked by bushes
which in the summer are decked
with ruby red edible wineberries,
The Ma and Pa Trail is where I go
to see Blue Morpho butterflies
and iridescent Tiger Swallowtails
sun on the ground in between fluttering
close to my nose and above my head.
Bedazzling are the pollinators of the Ma and Pa Trail,
where I have caught a lone sagacious owl
once in a while on a tree
when the sun is going down,
its chilling stare on my eyes as I look up,
and shiver under its penetrative gaze
thinking that it knows my soul inside out,
such are the glorious sightings
on the Ma and Pa Trail—
Down in its valleys deer browsing,
on stuporous climate change days
of heat and humidity
when the hardest hill to climb there
turns to a cloud forest haze and drips water
from my brows and face,
I feel fortunate to be part
of such a landscape
as the Ma and Pa Trail—
where cottontail baby bunnies scamper
in breathless haste
sensing the hawks up high
scouting the ground
for the sweet taste of rabbits,
slithering snakes,
frogs and other delicious morsels made
to be lunch and dinner for predators
ever ready to erase what’s alive
into digestive waste—
Now, one friend tells me
that perhaps a human predator lurks
in the Ma and Pa Trail—
another tells me that the woman,
later discovered in a drain,
by sheriff’s deputies
was 37—
Too young to die,
especially on a popular trail
that is filled with walkers, runners and cyclists
at all times of the day—
Where even at night you will see
stragglers brave, shoot across the terrain—
At that very drain where the woman was found
I have stood for catharsis
from the events of the day,
heard the water there gurgle
after heavy rains and talk to me
to stay calm and meditate on the briefness of life—
for all creatures great and small—the same.
I will certainly heed every friend’s call to be safe—
but what is safe, where is safe
and how to be safe
I know not at this stage—
I am heartbroken for this woman who made no mistake
by being on a lovely trail,
where it was her right to run or walk by herself
far from the madding crowd and rat race.
Even in prehistoric times
when humans hid in caves
they not only hid from big cats with big claws,
they hid from their own kind’s brutality
and savage ways.
Usha Nellore
Bel Air