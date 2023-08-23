Cassilly’s pettiness knows no party boundaries | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Bob Cassilly has proven once again that he is that rarest of politicians – a leader who is 100 percent impartial. By wiretapping a Republican representative (”Harford County executive, administration accused of violating wiretap law; case referred to state prosecutor’s office,” Aug. 1), the county executive has demonstrated a willingness to share his arrogance, his enmity, and possibly his criminality, with all Harford County citizens.

Mr. Cassilly is to be commended for granting his abject pettiness to everyone, regardless of race, creed, color or political affiliation.

Advertisement

What a guy.

Glenn Gall

Advertisement

Bel Air

Requiem for the Ma and Pa Trail

As a walker who walks on the Ma and Pa Trail, and loves the trail, I submit this poem:

Sad a woman was found dead,

In a ditch on the trail where I walk,

‘Ma and Pa’ the trail is named

for the Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad

that once ran through that countryside,

Full of old growth trees,

Advertisement

lots of shade and up and down

hills and valleys flanked by bushes

which in the summer are decked

with ruby red edible wineberries,

The Ma and Pa Trail is where I go

to see Blue Morpho butterflies

Advertisement

and iridescent Tiger Swallowtails

sun on the ground in between fluttering

close to my nose and above my head.

Bedazzling are the pollinators of the Ma and Pa Trail,

where I have caught a lone sagacious owl

once in a while on a tree

Advertisement

when the sun is going down,

its chilling stare on my eyes as I look up,

and shiver under its penetrative gaze

thinking that it knows my soul inside out,

such are the glorious sightings

on the Ma and Pa Trail—

Advertisement

Down in its valleys deer browsing,

on stuporous climate change days

of heat and humidity

when the hardest hill to climb there

turns to a cloud forest haze and drips water

from my brows and face,

Advertisement

I feel fortunate to be part

of such a landscape

as the Ma and Pa Trail—

where cottontail baby bunnies scamper

in breathless haste

sensing the hawks up high

Advertisement

scouting the ground

for the sweet taste of rabbits,

slithering snakes,

frogs and other delicious morsels made

to be lunch and dinner for predators

ever ready to erase what’s alive

Advertisement

into digestive waste—

Now, one friend tells me

that perhaps a human predator lurks

in the Ma and Pa Trail—

another tells me that the woman,

later discovered in a drain,

Advertisement

by sheriff’s deputies

was 37—

Too young to die,

especially on a popular trail

that is filled with walkers, runners and cyclists

at all times of the day—

Advertisement

Where even at night you will see

stragglers brave, shoot across the terrain—

At that very drain where the woman was found

I have stood for catharsis

from the events of the day,

heard the water there gurgle

Advertisement

after heavy rains and talk to me

to stay calm and meditate on the briefness of life—

for all creatures great and small—the same.

I will certainly heed every friend’s call to be safe—

but what is safe, where is safe

and how to be safe

Advertisement

I know not at this stage—

I am heartbroken for this woman who made no mistake

by being on a lovely trail,

where it was her right to run or walk by herself

far from the madding crowd and rat race.

Even in prehistoric times

Advertisement

when humans hid in caves

they not only hid from big cats with big claws,

they hid from their own kind’s brutality

and savage ways.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air