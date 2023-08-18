Developers must be held accountable for fouling waters around Gunpowder River | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

We, in Joppa, have been fighting stormwater runoff from what is now being called Ridgely’s Delight for approximately 15 months now. It is still just as bad as when we first called attention to it.

Both county and state inspectors have made repeated site visits. The developer continues as if they only have to give lip service to either the law or the environment. As of yet, no fines have been paid.

You can see several things from these three photos.

First, is the scar on the land that the developer has created. It is the bright orange spot on the land in the second image. When it rains, the top layer of that bright orange clay runs into Foster Branch, then dumps into the Gunpowder River, sometimes as far out as to be in the bay.

For perspective, Route 40 is the more-developed area along the bottom of that image. Magnolia Road is the smaller, less-developed road snaking toward the waters of the Gunpowder. On the image, it is about two thirds of the way toward the left.

Pictures one and three show the sediment running into the Gunpowder River basin, primarily from this one site. Picture three might show this best. The small very bright orange waters about two thirds of the way on the left are Foster Branch. You can see the line where clay-filled waters of Foster Branch collide with less-impacted bluer waters.

There are two possible best steps to avoid this happening again:

First, Harford County must pass legislation to ensure that no tract of over 25 acres is stripped at a single time. Smaller areas have less potential impact. Smaller areas are more easily monitored. Smaller areas can be replanted more quickly.

Second, Harford County needs to develop procedures to suspend and forbid contractors from work in the county after they destroy any significant part of the environment. There are rules. Follow them. Break them and you should expect to be suspended or denied access to any future work in the county.

Protection of the Chesapeake Bay starts upriver. Harford County needs to accept responsibility for its share of that protection.

Bill Temmink

Joppa