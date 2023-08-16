Watch for the signs of human trafficking | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ladies, men, teens, immigrants, divorcees – beware!

The following description of domestic sex trafficking is factual and based on the course entitled “Recognizing Human Trafficking and Reporting Guidelines” offered by the Institute for Natural Resources that I took for credit to renew my nursing license in 2021. For me, it raises questions:

Advertisement

Could any of the murders, apparent suicides, and disappearances in Harford County be attributed to domestic sex trafficking? Would a victim commit suicide due to overwhelming shame? Would one murder a victim who had enough courage and evidence to come forward? Would one murder an offender or bystander who had a guilty conscience and/or enough scruples to become a whistleblower?

Even if the above is not the case, knowledge is power, so spread the word.

Advertisement

Domestic human trafficking occurs when vulnerable human beings are used to make a profit, either through force, fraud or coercion. It is called sex trafficking when the vulnerable are exploited during a sexual act by manipulation, control, violence, intimidation, coercion or social isolation. The typical victims are usually female (93%); 72% of victims are between the ages of 11 and 25.

Domestic sex trafficking is going on among young people in our schools, communities and neighborhoods. It is usually facilitated by a third party or group of people who are getting a profit from the encounter. The victims are usually the vulnerable going through a broken relationship between husband and wife, parent and child, boyfriend and girlfriend. The typical process usually includes the following steps:

Phase 1: Luring – This is when the trafficker assesses vulnerabilities in a potential victim. Anyone going through an emotional struggle such as a divorcee, a runaway, a person going through a break-up or separation, an illegal immigrant, a homeless youth. The trafficker can be male, female, young, old – even a family member or boyfriend. They appear concerned and empathetic. Basically, the victim is being interviewed and examined for their vulnerability.

During this phase, the trafficker asks many questions about the victim’s struggles, hopes and dreams, divulging no information about themselves. The trafficker is gathering information, making the victim feel special, so that it does not feel like an interview. It is a thought-out, psychological process.

Phase 2: Grooming – During the grooming phase, the trafficker “wines and dines” the victim, giving a sense of belonging; that the trafficker is there for the person. It is the honeymoon stage. The victim feels loved and that all their dreams are coming true. Runaways are lured by offers of food, clothing, attention, friendship, love and a safe place to sleep.

All previous hurts from the former relationship become a distant memory. The trafficker establishes the feeling of trust and becomes the knight in shining armor.

Phase 3: Manipulation and Coercion – Red flags begin to show up, such as a sudden change in tone or personality of the new friend. The new friend starts sending mixed messages and begins to put conditions on their love, attention and affection.

The victim is asked to say and do things that they do not want to do, with the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. The doesn’t understand what is going on, and wants to go back to the love, trust and affection from before.

Advertisement

Phase 4: Exploitation: The final phase depends on the goals of the trafficker and the type of act involved. The victims [may] have been waterboarded, brutally raped, forced into prostitution. With proper manipulation, cutting and splicing of unknown videos, it may be a one-time encounter in which the victim did not even realize they were being taped. The videos are then usually sold for profit and/or blackmail.

The reasons for not reporting the incidents are varied, depending on the situation. A homeless teen has nowhere to go. An illegal immigrant fears deportation. The hidden videos may be suspected, but not proved; not to mention the fear, humiliation and shame that is felt by the victim.

If you have personal knowledge of this type of activity, be a good Samaritan and help the victim. If you have been a victim, you can seek assistance by contacting the National Human Trafficking hotline: 888-373-7888 or humantraffickinghotline.org.

Mary Fox

Bel Air