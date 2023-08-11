Bingo fundraiser brings in more than $12,000 for shelter pets | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Friday, Aug. 4, 315 animal lovers gathered at Level Volunteer Fire Company in Havre de Grace for an evening of fun, bingo and raffles to support homeless animals at the Humane Society of Harford County.

Guests played 20 regular games, two special games, and a special “cover-your-card” 50/50 game at the end of the night, where the winner went home with over $700. There were raffles, including a special raffle board with $500 worth of gift cards; baked goods, Humane Society merchandise for sale, and more.

Generously sponsored by Animal Emergency Hospital, HR Strategies & Heated 4 U, the event brought in $12,173 for homeless animals.

Erin Long

Marketing & Development Manager

Humane Society of Harford County

Volunteer Arlene Klapproth selling merchandise. On Friday, August 4th, 315 animal lovers gathered at Level Volunteer Fire Company in Havre de Grace for an evening of fun, Bingo, and raffles to support homeless animals at the Humane Society of Harford County. Guests played 20 regular games, 2 special games, and a special "cover-your-card" 50/50 game at the end of the night, where the winner went home with over $700! There were raffles, a special raffle board with $500 worth of gift cards, baked goods, humane society merchandise for sale, and more. Generously sponsored by Animal Emergency Hospital, HR Strategies & Heated 4 U, Bingo brought in $12,173 for homeless animals! (Courtesy Photo)

