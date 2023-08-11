This website stores data such as cookies to enable essential site functionality, as well as marketing, personalization, and analytics. By remaining on this website, you indicate your consent. Cookie Policy
Bingo fundraiser brings in more than $12,000 for shelter pets | COMMENTARY
On Friday, Aug. 4, 315 animal lovers gathered at Level Volunteer Fire Company in Havre de Grace for an evening of fun, bingo and raffles to support homeless animals at the Humane Society of Harford County.
Guests played 20 regular games, two special games, and a special “cover-your-card” 50/50 game at the end of the night, where the winner went home with over $700. There were raffles, including a special raffle board with $500 worth of gift cards; baked goods, Humane Society merchandise for sale, and more.