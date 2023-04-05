DeJoy delivers for America and Havre de Grace | READER COMMENTARY

It’s unfortunate that in her recent letter to the editor (“Joy for the postmaster but not the postmaster general,” March 29), Usha Nellore didn’t put the same effort into checking the facts as she did with her rhyming efforts when it comes to the actions of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The numerous inaccuracies highlighted in the letter stem from long ago discredited media reports that have no basis in fact.

First, Mr. DeJoy was not appointed by the former president. He – like all modern-day postmaster generals – was appointed by a bipartisan Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service after an extensive search process.

Second, the notion that the postmaster general directed the removal of blue collection boxes and mail processing machines ahead of the 2020 election to slow election mail is a myth. The removal of some collection boxes is a standard and recurring Postal Service operating procedure based on usage data that began years before Mr. DeJoy’s appointment in 2020.

Under Postmaster General DeJoy’s leadership, the Postal Service delivered for the American people during the 2020 presidential election, with 97.9 percent of ballots mailed from voters to election officials delivered within three days, and 99.7% delivered within five days.

The many other falsehoods in the letter become clear if readers focus on the progress of Postmaster General DeJoy’s 10-year “Delivering for America” plan to improve service reliability and return the Postal Service to financial sustainability. As Havre De Grace postmaster Tiffany Lurz highlighted in her letter, the 650,000 men and women of the Postal Service are proud to bind the nation together with the mail and look forward to continuing that commitment for years to come.

Mark Wahl

Editor: Mark Wahl is a strategic communications specialist for Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia for the U.S. Postal Service.

Inspired by Ripken Foundation’s Aspire Gala

On March 25, my wife Suzanne and I had the privilege to attend the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s 19th annual Aspire Gala, “A Tribute to Life’s Coaches.” Two deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office – retired deputy and current Youth and Community Coordinator Steve Thomas and Sgt. Christopher Crespo – each received the Ripken Foundation’s Law Enforcement Aspire Award for their outstanding work with the foundation’s Badges for Baseball program.

Badges for Baseball is a national, year-round juvenile crime prevention and group mentoring program. It teaches at-risk youth civics and leadership, fitness and nutrition, personal responsibility and resilience, how to rise above bullying, and other vital life skills.

These awards for Steve Thomas and Christopher Crespo are a big deal. In 2022, more than 1,900 law enforcement personnel in 111 communities in 26 states and DC. participated in Badges. Deputies Thomas and Crespo were selected as two of the best in the country.

Cal and Bill Ripken presented the awards before an audience of more than 350 foundation donors and board members, several Baseball Hall of Famers, Olympic and world champion athletes, and this year’s recipient of the Cal Ripken Sr. Award, tennis icon Billie Jean King.

All of us in Harford County and beyond should congratulate our two community heroes for their sustained commitment to mentoring and guiding our young people.

Likewise, kudos to Cal, Bill, and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation for their support of the Ripken Summer Camp in Aberdeen. Last year, the camp covered all expenses for 218 youths and 60 mentors from across the country for a week-long, overnight camp to reinforce the life skills they’ve learned in the foundation’s youth development programs in their hometowns.

Don Mathis

Havre de Grace