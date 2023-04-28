Requiem for Harford as it turns 250 | READER COMMENTARY

Harford County celebrates its 250th anniversary and as someone who for years has walked the many trails in the county, through its lovely woods and over its bewitching natural beauty, I recall the changes that are threatening precious habitats and animals here in my poem. It is meant to be sad and celebratory, both:

There are places that are built up when we’re not looking,

Advertisement

There are new edifices that replace old buildings,

Established without compunction or fear,

Advertisement

There are gas stations where there were pastoral scenes.

Where cows once ruminated on pastures,

their tails flicking, their mouths on the lush green,

and skies blushed on an earth serene,

There are walled off communities of humans at their screens,

hiding and wishing they’d be found and released from their machines,

to run wild as they could before, with horses on hills, in Harford County,

that distracted motorists on their way to work – work they wanted to shirk –

Advertisement

to be on the county’s gentle slopes and have their fill of the wind.

On either side of black topped roads cornfields flourished then,

in rows and rows guarded by scarecrows,

in the twilight, contoured like ghosts.

In Harford County, when humans

were preoccupied with survival and work,

Advertisement

bees died poisoned by chemicals

and monarch butterflies in numbers far fewer,

flew in, diminishing the view,

Geese, like boats,

floated in polluted ponds where blue green algae

formed a thick coat.

Advertisement

Not like years ago, pure.

A tiny red fox, ironically, lurked under a car,

Terrified to show itself in case it was mowed.

Trees are mowed,

By hurricanes or a rare tornado or a derecho,

or severed by axes, their tissues

Advertisement

in death throes as their sap flows,

There are places that will be built,

from their trunks and their branches,

Spotted lanternflies in droves

strike at a pace equal to if not more

than humans, at the hearts of forests,

Advertisement

men strike because towns must grow,

housing not being enough for those without homes.

When we’re not looking,

Black bears stray off their beaten paths and roam

over black topped roads looking for homes,

Raccoons, coyotes, frogs and toads are mowed,

Advertisement

Beavers through channels of water

in search of a spot for a lodge, give up almost

and stop to restore,

and turtles slow come upon

animal kills along man made roads,

while squirrels and rabbits dart through traffic

Advertisement

to avoid crushed bones –

All around the pressure on life mounts, when we’re not looking,

less snakes slither through the brush as less hawks swoop

and less owls sleep until stars like lanterns appear,

from the innards of forests we exterminated viruses emerge

and we too are taken by our insistent human greed and surge.

Advertisement

Usha Nellore

Bel Air