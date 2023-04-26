‘Follow the money’ in conservatives’ fight against gender identity in schools | READER COMMENTARY

I salute the article from Katia Parks about the brouhaha from a Harford County Board of Education member, Diane Alvarez, who is politicizing the Board of Education of Harford County by wanting the board flipped to be conservative (”Harford County Public Schools unions send letter to Board of Education member following alleged exclusive and inaccurate statements,” April 12). Alvarez spoke at a town hall in Carroll County on the subject titled, “Exposing Gender Ideology” hosted by Moms for Liberty, a conservative action group out to combat so-called gender ideology in schools. Ms. Katia Parks wrote that article well.

To Ms. Alvarez and other moms out to purge gender ideology from schools, I ask, “Who funds you?” Follow the money. There are big conservative groups financing the fight against transgender children bringing that fight to schools and education boards, politicizing an issue that should be left in the hands of endocrinologists and the parents of the transgender children, or in the hands of endocrinologists and transgender adults.

Advertisement

To Ms. Alvarez, this is what I say:

Every trangender man or woman or child

Advertisement

Has a heart

that beats like yours or mine,

a brain that works just fine,

They bleed when they are cut,

They’re in and out of love,

They hurt with insults thrown,

They fall and they get up,

Don’t make them sadder than others sure

Advertisement

they’re either boy or girl

They would be fine if folks are kind

and accept the gender that they chose,

or the pronoun that they chose.

Dear Moms for Liberty,

you must change your view,

Advertisement

since citizens need not consult you

before their gender change is due,

you must accommodate for differences

and contain your officiousness, your politics,

your virtue signaling, disdain and abuse.

Usha Nellore

Advertisement

Bel Air