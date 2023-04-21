Honoring our Humane Society volunteers | READER COMMENTARY

National Volunteer Week, which runs from April 16 to 22, offers several days to celebrate and recognize the kind and compassionate individuals who better our communities and world year-round.

The Humane Society of Harford County was founded in 1946 by a group of volunteers seeking to advocate for the kind treatment of animals and inspire others to do the same. Seventy-seven years later, volunteers continue to be at the core of the organization.

Our volunteers walk and train the shelter dogs in all sorts of weather; our staff stages community outreach events and fundraisers; provide play time and other enrichment for the cats and small animals we shelter; answer the phones and take messages; wash and fold mountains of dirty laundry; and countless other behind-the-scenes tasks that take the burden from our paid staff. They ask nothing in return and their kindeartedness is paid back in the form of wagging tails, purrs, nuzzles and licks.

In 2022, our volunteers gave 5,165 hours of their time. Ask any volunteer and they’ll tell you that they get far more out of the experience than what they put in, which makes the value of their time priceless.

This week and all throughout the year, we salute our unpaid staff who work alongside us on behalf of the animals and citizens of Harford County.

Dana Wenger

Volunteer & Community Outreach Manager

The Humane Society of Harford County

Noose at Aberdeen High reflects efforts to divide Americans

I write this about the report that the Aberdeen Police Department is investigating a hate crime at Aberdeen High School, in my county. According to the report, a noose was found in a classroom attached to a teacher’s whiteboard. Why am I not surprised? When it comes to race relations, we seem to be going backward and the Republican Party is in a race to the bottom.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who aspires to be the next president of the United States, has converted himself to “Ban DeSantis” to reap votes from Trump’s followers. Pious and preachy, he imposes morals on Florida’s students and citizens like a disgruntled ayatollah. He proposed and supported the “Stop WOKE Act,” which the Florida Republican Legislature adopted with the euphemistic moniker Individual Freedom Act.

DeSantis seems to be on a mission to protect white students from Critical Race Theory, which he claims is being taught in Florida public schools when it is not. He also is refusing to let state colleges fund diversity, equity and inclusion programs on their campuses. He doesn’t want accurate historical accounts in textbooks about slavery, Jim Crow laws and segregation.

He is not the only Republican who wants to dilute Black history in the U.S. and present a more palatable, literally whitewashed, version to students. Republicans across many states overrule teachers in the name of parental rights to sanitize American history. Meanwhile, indicted Mr. Trump calls Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of New York “an animal” to vent his spleen, and that word clearly shows disgusting racial animus toward Mr. Bragg, who is black.

The blue state of Maryland is not without its political elders who trade in racist barbs and tropes. U.S. Rep. Andy Harris recently opined that Americans “live in a Third World banana republic where the justice system is weaponized against political opponents” about Mr. Trump’s indictment. I am an immigrant from the Third World to America and there is nothing more banana about it than Harris and his psychological projections aired right here in America, of the First World.

Children learn from their elders. I won’t paint all Republicans with a broad brush, but many want to deny America’s troubled racial past, betray America’s students, and belittle average American voters by appealing to their tribal instincts and dark racial animus. Division is conquest for them, and they seem to be sucking in some young people into a distasteful and distressing proclivity for white supremacy and white extremist ideology. These primal animosities make us more vulnerable to our outside enemies and weaken our democracy.

Whether the Aberdeen High School noose was hung as a silly prank or whether it was meant to convey a somber threat to someone Black in the school, it is an emblem of fear and intimidation, a painful symbol of the hatred that has erased many Black lives prematurely in the past and continues to do so in the present. The folks who hung that noose acted out of ignorance and callousness, precisely the kind that DeSantis and other Republicans promote, purportedly to ban WOKE and CRT.

Usha Nellore

Bel Air