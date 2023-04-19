Endless possibilities for the children of America’s Finest | COMMENTARY

Here in our local Aberdeen community, you have always been familiar with what it means to serve. You truly understand the sacrifices the brave men and women who wear the cloth of our nation make on behalf of our freedoms. It shows in the overwhelming support you provide Aberdeen Proving Ground and the families who call this community home.

Whether it’s involving our leadership in a county committee-level council meeting, providing abundant local spaces our troops and Army professionals use, offering numerous outreach and support opportunities for local veterans, or catching an IronBirds ballgame with Col. Baldwin, our APG mascot, you prove day in and day out just how much you care about our Army. We greatly appreciate your continued support of our military and its greatest asset: our people and their families.

The modern military family is as dynamic as it’s ever been. It’s the whole family unit who serves. While military spouses play a large role in the military family unit, our military children are also a vital part of our Army, and they, too, deserve our honor and recognition.

April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, highlighting the important role military children play in their communities. The Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families, and specifically their children, for the daily sacrifices and challenges they overcome.

As a collective group, military children are a resilient bunch. They have to be. Military children need to be so resilient because our active-duty military personnel move an average of once every two to three years, according to Department of Defense statistics.

And they don’t often just move to the next town. Military families are more likely to move long distances and to foreign countries. This means military children move an average of six to nine times during their school-age years.

Moving can sometimes, understandably, disrupt family life. For children, frequent moves can also sometimes disrupt education, friendships, opportunities for extracurricular activities and more. As a direct result of their parent’s service, they grow up in a unique environment with unique challenges.

Despite their resiliency, military children are sometimes prone to display certain behaviors, such as being anxious, crying, or worrying. However, just like their parents, military children are tough and grow up to be mentally and physically strong adults. They show more tolerance, resourcefulness and respect for authority, and they adapt to change more quickly and easily than their civilian counterparts.

For generations, our military has been referred to as a “family business.” Military children are twice as likely to join the military when they become adults. In fact, more than three-fourths of troops who joined the armed services came from a family with at least one military-connected family member. This fact has been instrumental in the historic success of our Army and will be instrumental in building our future Army of 2030.

As an installation, Aberdeen Proving Ground supports our military children through our holistic family readiness system. This includes our chaplains, teachers, child care providers and family advocacy specialists who are all part of the support system for children and military families at APG.

We encourage military children and families to celebrate this special month by sharing their unique stories, reading and learning about the stories of others, and taking part in any parades, seminars, contests or other special events in honor of the Month of the Military Child.

For the rest of us, we can show our support for military children by creatively emphasizing the importance of providing these children with resources and quality services that can help them to prosper in their mobile lifestyles.

During the month of April, I also strongly encourage everyone to wear purple often, which celebrates the Month of the Military Child. Purple references the joint environment of the military, active duty, reserve, National Guard and veterans, encompassing all service branches’ colors into one: the Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard all use shades of blue; the Marines use red; and the Army uses green. It does not require a tremendous amount of effort to show support.

We owe it to our military children to celebrate their amazing contributions to our nation, and provide them the endless possibilities our communities can offer them.

On behalf of our soldiers and entire installation, I’d like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to the children of our military. Thank you for helping your parents and our Army be all they can be.

Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II

Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II serves as the senior commander at Aberdeen Proving Ground.