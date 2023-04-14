Promoting acceptance during Autism Awareness Month | READER COMMENTARY

This April, instead of observing Autism Awareness Month, follow the lead of autistic self-advocates and observe “Autism Acceptance” Month instead.

Awareness is important, but what autistic folks truly need is radical acceptance by allistic (non-autistic) individuals. Awareness presents autism as a problem to be solved. Acceptance acknowledges the true problem is how autistic people are treated by society. Awareness pays lip service; acceptance means action.

Autistic self-advocate Kassiane Asasumasu said it best: “Awareness says the tragedy is that I exist as I am. Acceptance says that the tragedy would be trying to make me any other way.”

Here are five simple ways to show acceptance to autistic people all year long:

1. Presume competence. Don’t talk down to autistic people or assume a person who is nonspeaking cannot understand what you say.

2. Don’t use functioning labels. Many times, the term “high functioning” is used to deny autistic people access to support, and “low functioning” to deny autistic people agency.

3. Amplify autistic voices, especially those from historically excluded groups, such as autistic people who are nonspeaking, people of color, intellectually disabled, and/or have high support needs.

4. Only support autistic-led organizations, like the Autistic Self-Advocate Network or Autistic Women and Nonbinary Network. Autism Speaks is not autistic-led.

5. Everybody stims – or makes repetitive actions or movements like flapping their hands or rocking – even folks who are not autistic. There is no need to discourage stimming unless it is harmful to someone.

Katie York

Edgewood

York is an autistic self-advocate in Edgewood and founder of Harford County Neurodivergents

The Ma & Pa Railroad Story

The Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad, fondly remembered as the Ma & Pa, had its embryonic beginnings in 1867 when the General Assembly authorized the Maryland Central Railroad that was chartered to provide rail service through the central parts of Baltimore and Harford counties.

Unable to raise funding, it languished and in 1882 merged with the Baltimore and Delta Railroad, retaining its name but losing control to new management that completed the line to Bel Air by 1883. Three years later, a merger with the York and Peach Bottom Railway created the Baltimore and Lehigh railroad that operated in Pennsylvania as the York Southern Railroad and in Maryland as the Baltimore & Lehigh Railway.

In 1901, the rail lines, which generally paralleled stream beds, were re-railed from a 3-foot narrow gauge to 4 feet 8 1/2-inch standard gauge, and its meandering path with high trestles became known worldwide as the famous Ma & Pa. The rail line was effectively abandoned in Maryland in 1958.

As part of Harford County’s ongoing 250th celebration, a 30-minute video titled “The Ma & Pa Railroad Story” is now available online. Go to Harfordtv.org, click “Watch Now,” then “VOD,” then “Harford’s Heritage,” then “The Ma & Pa Story.”

Jack L. Shagena, Jr.

Henry C. Peden, Jr.

Bel Air

Little patience for bigger county megawarehouses

District B Council member Aaron Penman seemed to be very concerned about the sizes of warehouses, resulting in a shorter time frame for citizens to speak in support of Bill 23-005 at the County Council meeting on March 14. So, I did a little research to provide some information on warehouse sizes.

Prior to 2000, the average size of a warehouse in the U.S. was 10,000 square feet; 25,000 square feet was considered a large warehouse. Now, in the United States, a medium warehouse measures between 50,000 and 100,000 square feet. A large U.S. warehouse measures over 100,000 square feet.

The Abingdon Woods zoning was changed from residential to commercial/industrial in 1982. If the developers were required to follow the 1982 definition and designation of warehouses, their options for development would no doubt be limited to structures under 100,000 square feet (But, of course, they won’t be held to 1982 standards. They will be allowed to construct 2.4 million square feet of warehouses.).

The largest warehouse in the United States as of October 2022 is Boeing’s Everett Factory at 4.3 million square feet. Boeing makes airplanes. Does the Perryman Peninsula really need a warehouse complex larger than Boeing’s?

The largest Amazon warehouse (distribution center) so far is 3.6 million square feet (Mt. Juliet, Tennessee).

The largest Nike warehouse is 2.8 million square feet (Memphis, Tennessee).

The largest John Deere warehouse is also 2.8 million square feet (Milan, Illinois).

The largest Target Import Warehouse is 2 million square feet (Savannah, Georgia).

The largest Walmart Distribution Center is 1.5 million square feet (Casa Grande, Arizona).

It is my fervent hope that the next ill-conceived, mega-million-square-foot warehouse project be located somewhere else in Harford County rather than south of I-95. Perhaps it could go in District B. After all, Route 152 has great access to I-95. Then the District B constituents can experience what the residents of Abingdon and the Perryman Peninsula have been subjected to by Planning & Zoning’s erroneous decisions to allow commercial/industrial projects in residential areas.

MaryLee A. Stritch

Abingdon