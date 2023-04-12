Major changes in business licensing across Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Last year, the Maryland legislature passed some of the biggest changes to business licensing in the past 50 years, but many businesses may not be aware of these changes. As we approach the time when businesses renew their licenses for the upcoming license year, which runs from May 1 through April 30, it is important to get information out to affected businesses about the changes.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court in each county issues business licenses on behalf of the Comptroller’s Office, based on laws passed by the legislature. The recent changes in the law are the result of Senate Bill496, sponsored by Sen. Pam Beidle (D-Anne Arundel), at the request of the Circuit Court clerks and with amendments from representatives of the restaurant and storage industries. The bill passed in the 2022 legislative session and became effective on Oct. 1, with the support of all Harford County senators and delegates.

Changes in the bill were meant to help businesses by dropping duplicative and outdated types of licenses that hadn’t been changed since the 1950s. A more complete explanation of the changes can be found in a Tax Alert issued by the Comptroller’s Office, which can be found on its website at marylandtaxes.gov/forms/Tax_Publications/Tax_Alerts/Tax-Alert-2022-SB-496-Licensing-Changes-V2.pdf.

Some of the major changes include:

Restaurants previously required to always have two licenses, a restaurant license and a trader’s license, are now only required to have a restaurant license. Chain restaurants previously required to have both a restaurant and a chain store license, are now only required to have a restaurant license. Plumbers and gas fitters, who previously worked the only building trade required to have both a professional license and a business license, are now only required to have a professional license, as it is with other building trades. License requirements can be found on the Maryland Department of Labor website, labor.maryland.gov. Nonresident construction businesses, i.e. construction businesses headquartered in other states but doing business in Maryland, which were previously required to obtain a license in every county they did business in, are now only required to obtain a state license in the first county they do business in. Trading stamp issuer licenses, which have not been issued in several decades, have been discontinued. Amusement devices licenses for pinball machines and console devices, have been discontinued. Wholesale farm machinery licenses, of which there were only two left in the state, have been discontinued as a separate license type and will fall under the tarader’s license that covers almost every other retail business in the state.

With the number of businesses affected by these licensing changes, especially the restaurant businesses, many license holders may have questions. The Tax Alert on the comptroller’s website, mentioned above, has a helpful Q&A section for common questions. Also, the clerks’ offices in each county are available to help business owners throughout the year. The Business License office in Harford County can be contacted at 410-638-3248.

Michelle Karczeski

Karczeski is the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Harford County

Making Harford an inclusive county for transgender residents

Friday, March 31 was the International Day of Transgender Visibility.

Transgender people have always existed. They are your neighbors, family, coworkers and friends, and do not ask for much: to feel safe in their communities and be treated with the same dignity and respect as anyone else.

Transgender people of all ages, however, face constant discrimination, mistreatment and even violence. At least 38 transgender people were killed in 2022 in the United States alone.

Transgender youth are particularly vulnerable. A 2022 study by the Trevor Project found that more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth seriously considered suicide in the past year. This is not because they are transgender, but as a result of the virulent anti-LGBTQ rhetoric that has pervaded our society.

As a community, we must actively work to make Harford County inclusive for all people. We want to let all transgender people know: You are not alone. There are many people here in Harford County who love and support you, and we will continue to advocate for you.

Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride