Community, not Biden, responsible for eyesore traffic circle | READER COMMENTARY

This morning I removed a political sign from the intersection of Route 165 and Route 24 known locally as Bush’s Corner which read: “Landscaping by the Joe Biden Administration.” This traffic circle is an eyesore and the person who created the sign is expressing this sentiment and using the opportunity to also make a political statement.
I contacted MDOT and requested the traffic circle be weeded and the dead shrubs removed. This is also a great opportunity for a local landscaping company to install attractive landscaping and place a sign advertising their business. We need to support our local businesses in our community.
The unsightly appearance of the traffic circle does not reflect negatively on our current Washington administration but on our local government and the people in our community for not taking more pride in its appearance.
I firmly believe change is achieved through actions. I want to thank the person who took great care in creating this sign. I appreciated how neatly it was done and how straight the lettering was placed. It has given me the opportunity to take action to better my community to make it a more attractive place for all of us to live.
Sam Tharpe, Pylesville