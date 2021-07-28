Thankful for support of physically challenged sports team; a student’s voice in redistricting | READER COMMENTARY

Hello I’m writing this for a Merit badge for scouts. I am writing to you about the redistricting of high schools and middle schools in Harford County. The people who live near the town of Bel Air should stay at Bel Air Middle and High schools. If they get redistricted, many of them would have to walk farther to their home and school. I understand that redistricting is necessary, but I feel that it is important to take it into consideration the effect changes would have on students’ ability to safely walk to school.