Thankful for support of physically challenged sports team; a student’s voice in redistricting | READER COMMENTARY

Thankful for support of physically challenged sports team
I just wanted to reach out and thank Harford County Schools for their open track policy at Bel Air High School. The policy allowed our physically challenged sports team, the Bennett Blazers, to train and prepare for the Move United National Championship in Denver, Colorado. Our two coaches live in Abingdon and three of our 10 athletes live in Harford County.
All the track users were willing to share the space and step aside when necessary so our wheelchair and stand up racers could complete their workouts.
The training allowed us to win the National Championship this past week!
As a proud resident of Abingdon, Harford County should be proud of the availability of resources in our community and the wonderful spirit of Harford County residents.
Gerry Herman, Abingdon
A student’s voice in redistricting
Hello I’m writing this for a Merit badge for scouts. I am writing to you about the redistricting of high schools and middle schools in Harford County. The people who live near the town of Bel Air should stay at Bel Air Middle and High schools. If they get redistricted, many of them would have to walk farther to their home and school. I understand that redistricting is necessary, but I feel that it is important to take it into consideration the effect changes would have on students’ ability to safely walk to school.
Jacob Folmer, Bel Air