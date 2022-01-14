Harford council has double standard on virtual attendance; shame on Giangiordano; schools need to involve parents | READER COMMENTARY

Resident Gillian Rust spoke at the meeting about the lack of public transportation that prevents citizens from attending council meetings, as there is no public transportation that will get someone to and from a meeting. So, if you don’t have transportation, if you are elderly or disabled, or if you live in Fallston, they seemingly do not care about your vote. If you are Barry Glassman or Chad Shrodes, there are no obstacles for you. If virtual participation were allowed, then Mr. Shrodes could avoid what looks like an abuse of public resources, and anyone who wanted to participate could be allowed to. That sounds like democracy.