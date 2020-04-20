Thanks to everyone keeping us safe during coronavirus pandemic [Letter]

As a former resident of Harford County, I thank everyone, especially health care workers, for helping to keep us safe during this COVID-19 issue. Their dedication is inspirational.
This appreciation extends to those assisting family members and neighbors who are older adults. As Marylanders are being asked to stay at home other than for essential purposes, everyone faces the challenge of remaining safe and healthy while also staying connected to friends and loved ones.
I have been retired for some years and now live at Oak Crest. I am fortunate to have everything I need delivered directly to my apartment door: meals, groceries and staples like toiletries. I’m grateful I don’t have to leave my home for these necessities, but I am equally thankful my fellow residents are able to use technology like Skype, Zoom and FaceTime to enjoy conversations with grandchildren and friends. Like many Americans, some Oak Crest residents are even hosting “virtual” happy hours and enjoying online games.
For all of us, a support network delivers comfort and brings some smiles as we face the COVID-19 challenge together. Stay safe!
BARBARA ZORN
Parkville