Thanks to everyone keeping us safe during coronavirus pandemic [Letter]

I have been retired for some years and now live at Oak Crest. I am fortunate to have everything I need delivered directly to my apartment door: meals, groceries and staples like toiletries. I’m grateful I don’t have to leave my home for these necessities, but I am equally thankful my fellow residents are able to use technology like Skype, Zoom and FaceTime to enjoy conversations with grandchildren and friends. Like many Americans, some Oak Crest residents are even hosting “virtual” happy hours and enjoying online games.